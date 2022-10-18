ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 FDNY firefighters hurt in massive blaze at Queens laundromat

By Amanda Woods
 4 days ago

Two Bravest were hurt as they battled a massive blaze at a Long Island City laundromat early Tuesday, officials said.

The inferno erupted just before 2:30 a.m. inside Green White Dry Cleaners on 30th Street near 48th Avenue in Queens and ultimately grew to four alarms, with about 170 fire and EMS personnel responding to the scene, according to the FDNY.

“[Firefighters] were met with heavy fire conditions throughout, advanced fire on arrival,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey told reporters. “We had to retreat and go to an exterior operation.”

The FDNY encountered “heavy fire conditions” inside the Green White Dry Cleaners on 30th Street near 48th Avenue.
Robert Mecea

Videos posted to Twitter show firefighters working outside the building as heavy smoke billows from the structure. Photos show flames rising from the roof.

The fire was placed under control by 7 a.m., the FDNY said.

Two firefighters were taken to local hospitals – one with shoulder and neck injuries and the other with a wounded knee, Downey said.

Smokeaters worked through the morning at the scene of the four-alarm laundromat fire.
Robert Mecea

The injuries are considered minor, he said.

The cause remained under investigation later in the morning.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries as they battled the blaze.
Robert Mecea

“The fire marshals are on the scene, and they’re investigating at this time,” Downey said. “The structure is very big.”

