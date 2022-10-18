Read full article on original website
'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set
After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
Starz Renews Popular Drama for Season 3, Creator Praises Fans
Starz will be venturing back to The Pynk. Two months after Season 2 wrapped on Aug. 14, the critically acclimated drama P-Valley has been renewed for Season 3. Starz announced the renewal Thursday, officially handing P-Valley a to-episode Season 3 order. A premiere date for P-Valley Season 3 has not been announced.
ABC Orders Full Season of Spinoff of Longrunning Series
ABC has seen the worth in The Rookie's spin-off hit, The Rookie: Feds. According to Deadline, the Disney-owned network is adding to the show's episode total in season one. The series will now add nine episodes to the season, giving it a full season order. The show had only recently...
Criss Angel Teases 'Grand Illusions' on 'Magic With the Stars,' Says Contests Are 'True Champions' (Exclusive)
The weekend, The CW will debut Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, a brand new celebrity competition series that finds actors like Corbin Bleu and Miles Brown facing off in jaw-dropping feats. Ahead of the big premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Angel himself, and he teased some of the "grand illusions" viewers can expect to see on the show. The world-renowned magician also praised the show's contests, saying that each of them are "true champions."
Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Isn't Above His Favorite Fast Food Restaurant
It has been a while since we've had a "royals are just like normal people" type of story, but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II offers a chance for some. Meghan Markle's recent interview in Variety offered quite a few good examples of her own tastes and that of her husband, Prince Harry.
'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Prince Arrested on Domestic Violence and Robbery Charges
Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" on the show, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Oct. 17. The 32-year-old allegedly beat up his girlfriend and stole $7,000 from her. This is his second arrest for domestic violence in less than two years.
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."
Judi Dench Calls out 'The Crown,' Urges Netflix to Add Disclaimer
Judi Dench criticized Netflix's The Crown for portraying the British royal family in a "cruelly unjust" manner. In an open letter to The Times UK, Dench urged Netflix to add an episode disclaimer announcing that the show is a fictionalized account of historical events because she supports artistic freedom. "The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism," the Oscar winner's letter reads. Dench's letter was published prior to the November premiere of The Crown Season 5. The show will cover some of the most turbulent periods of the royal family's history in the new episodes, such as Prince Charles's (Dominic West) bitter divorce from Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 21)
Netflix is sprucing up the streaming library this weekend with a roster of new titles. After stocking the content catalog full of new additions from the October 2022 content list throughout the week, the streamer is keeping the momentum going through the weekend, when nine new arrivals, including eight Netflix original series and films, join the lineup, with subscribers able to look forward to new titles like 28 Days Haunted and Descendant.
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
Mariska Hargitay Reveals How Most 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans React to Her in Public
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay does not get to go out in public very often without people recognizing her. She has now played Capt. Olivia Benson for over two decades, and has become an advocate for real-life victims of sexual assault. In a recent interview, Hargitay said fans often come up to her to share how SVU has changed their lives.
The Vegas Emo Festival "When We Were Young" Had To Cancel Its First Day, And The Fyre Fest Memes Are Unfortunately Already Rolling In
"We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news."
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Reveals First Photos
The Sons of Anarchy family just got a little bit bigger. Winter Ave Zoli, who starred on the hit Kurt Sutter-created FX drama as Lyla Winston, is a newly-minted mom of three after she gave birth to her daughter, Maple Winter Lucas, earlier this month. Little Maple marked Zoli's third child with her husband Csaba Lucas, the couple also proud parents to daughter 5-year-old Wilder Bella Lucas and 3-year-old son Anick Richie Lucas.
'The Mysterious Benedict Society': EPs and Creators EPs & Creators Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi on Adapting From Book Series to TV
The Mysterious Benedict Society and all of its magic has returned for Season 2. Viewers will see Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Recruited by Mr. Benedict, the kids learn that he and Number Two have been kidnapped. With the news, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Midnights' Bonus Song is About Popular Rock Star
Is Taylor Swift's new song about a famous former beau? Since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, including an additional seven songs from her album's "3am" edition, Swift's fans are speculating the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She reflects on a previous relationship as a teenager that she expresses regret over in the song. Swift is rumored to have dated Mayer in 2009 and 2010. "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' read a selection of the lyrics. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."
'Blue Bloods': Steve Schirripa Shares the Secrets of His First Reagan Family Dinner (Exclusive)
The Reagan family's Sunday dinner is an important part of every single Blue Bloods episode and it used to be exclusive to members of the family. The writers have loosened that rule lately, allowing important characters from the Reagans' lives to join them. During the Season 12 finale, Steve Schirripa finally got to join co-star Bridget Moynahan at the table. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa shared some surprising secrets about breaking bread with the Reagans.
'Dancing With Stars': Derek Hough Weighs in on Trained Dancers Competing (Exclusive)
Dancing With the Stars is in its 31st season, and Derek Hough has seamlessly transitioned from a pro dancer on the show to a judge. Now on Disney+, Hough couldn't be more excited for the uninterrupted competition series and revamp of sorts, with no commercials and more time behind-the-scenes footage viewers get to see this time around. The Emmy-award winner has been with the show through its various iterations, including the show initially enlisting what some would consider has-been celebrities competing and revitalizing their careers through the show. In the beginning, the show featured celebs with little to no dance professional dance training, and watching their progress week to week made fans at home root for them. It's changed a bit, with some contestants having some form of training. But Hough says it doesn't put any contestant at a disadvantage.
'House of the Dragon' Leaks Put Fans on High Alert for Spoilers
The House of the Dragon season finale leaked on Friday, sending the fandom into a social media uproar. The acclaimed fantasy show has been plagued with leaks before, and many fans are at odds about how to handle them when they come. With the finale of the show's premiere season out a full three days before it was supposed to air, the divisions grew wider than ever.
