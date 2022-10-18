The Mysterious Benedict Society and all of its magic has returned for Season 2. Viewers will see Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Recruited by Mr. Benedict, the kids learn that he and Number Two have been kidnapped. With the news, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embarks on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea, and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

