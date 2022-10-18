Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Quick! Samsung Galaxy Buds are 48% off at Amazon right now!
If you’re finally getting sick of the tangled mess of wired headphones that came with your phone, today Amazon has got the deal for you. Right now, you can bring home a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds for only $88, saving you 48% or $82 off the original retail price of $170. This is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we’ve seen, so it’s worth checking out, and chances are that this awesome price won’t be around for long.
Digital Trends
Apple iPad 2022 vs. iPad 2021: Should you upgrade?
The humble Apple iPad has been one of our favorite tablets for many, many years now — but it’s also been clear for years that it needs a design update. That’s no longer the case, as 2022’s Apple iPad has been revealed with a stunning new design that brings it into line with the rest of Apple’s iPad roster. A new design is only the start, though, as this year’s iPad also has a USB-C port and a brand-new version of the Magic Keyboard as well.
Digital Trends
Does the Apple iPad (2022) have a headphone jack?
Apple has launched a new, re-designed iPad with the faster A14 Bionic chip and four vibrant color options to choose from. The new model also features upgraded cameras, a USB-C port for charging, and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. Contents. Does the iPad (2022) have...
Digital Trends
Google Messages’ latest update might make iMessage users jealous
As the tug of war over RCS between Google and Apple continues, new features are arriving for users on the Android side of the ecosystem that are ready to bid the aging SMS adieu. In an official blog post, the search titan has highlighted ten new tricks coming to the Messages app, complete with a new icon for the mobile application.
Digital Trends
Apple could launch a Frankenstein iPad Pro that runs macOS
People have been complaining for years that Apple should just merge its mobile and desktop operating systems, and they might finally see their wish come true — sort of. That’s because a new rumor claims Apple is working on bringing macOS to the M2 iPad Pro, but it could be nothing more than a tall tale.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 vs. Apple iPhone 14
Smartphone users are spoilt for choice when it comes to excellent devices this year. No sooner had Apple announced the iPhone 14 in September than Google followed it with the Pixel 7, which, much like its iOS rival, takes the features that had made its predecessors such popular devices and adds a few extra for good measure. On top of the superb camera and long battery life of previous generations, it throws in compatibility with the newly revealed Pixel Watch while it also offers an attractively redesigned rear camera module.
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: awkwardly brilliant
“The big screen and two-day battery life make the excellent iPhone 14 Plus tempting, but it's not compelling enough to withstand the challenge from the superior iPhone 14 Pro, or the bargain nature of the iPhone 14.”. Pros. Large, vibrant, detailed screen. Two-day battery life. Easy to use software. Great...
Digital Trends
Apple’s iPad lineup in 2022 misses the thing that used to make it great
Apple recently gave its iPad lineup a big refresh, and it came with an interesting side effect: For the first time ever, Apple hasn’t discontinued the last generation base iPad after launching a new one. The $329 iPad (2021) still exists after the launch of the $449 iPad (2022). And there is a solid reason for it.
Digital Trends
How your boss can spy on you with Slack, Zoom, and Teams
Slack and Teams are both super useful: They enable quick communication around the office, allow for remote work and work-from-home situations, and let employees easily share a variety of content. The downside to that is that bosses can also use them to keep an eye on what you’re doing and how active you are during your workday.
Digital Trends
Apple TV 4K just got a great deal at Amazon
If you’re an Apple fan or are looking for a streaming device, Amazon has an interesting deal available for you today. The 32GB model of the Apple TV 4K 2021 is on a special sale for only $100. That’s down $79 from its usual $179 price, a massive 44% discount.
Digital Trends
Apple’s lead designer is leaving the company just three years after replacing Ive
Apple is facing a major departure from its corporate leadership as Evans Hankey, head of hardware design, announced that she will be leaving the role earlier this week. Hankey has been Apple’s head of hardware design since 2019 and told colleagues that she will remain in her position for the next six months before her official departure in 2023. While people may be anxious to know who will be replacing her once she leaves, no successor has been named.
Digital Trends
Is Microsoft’s new PC cleaner just an Edge ad in disguise?
Microsoft really wants you to use the Edge browser, so much so that the company has tied it to PC optimization in a new settings app. Microsoft PC Manager does what you could always do by opening the settings menu, but the new app also prompts you to set Edge as your default browser.
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Digital Trends
Wyze Cam floodlight vs Blink Wired Floodlight Cam
Security cameras are one of the best ways to keep your home secure. Floodlight-equipped security cameras are great for seeing activity at night and instantly alerting any intruder that they’re being watched. Two great budget-friendly options in the smart floodlight security camera space are the Wyze Cam Floodlight and the new Blink Wired Floodlight Cam.
Digital Trends
How to update software on an LG smart TV
If you have an LG TV, like one of their popular OLED models, you have probably noticed that LG has its own smart platform powered by the proprietary WebOS. Unlike some smart platforms, today's version on LG TVs is designed to be minimalistic, often a running banner of options at the bottom of your screen that allows you to quickly select apps, settings, broadcast signal menus, and more — without getting in the way of what you’re watching (some older WebOS versions have a different interface).
Digital Trends
There’s a very clear winner in our heated Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 camera battle
The Pixel 7 has a fantastic camera, and it’s one of the top reasons to pick the latest Google phone over any other, but what about Apple’s latest phones? The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus share the same camera technology, and the smallest new iPhone also impressed in our recent review. Putting them against each other is the right thing to do.
Digital Trends
Elon Musk plans to lay off 75% of Twitter’s staff, report says
If Elon Musk finally gets his hands on Twitter in the next week, he could lay off up to 75% of the company’s workforce. Musk has told prospective investors in his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter that he intends to get rid of three-quarters of the staff members there, according to documents seen by the Washington Post.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti has an unbelievable deal today
In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.
Digital Trends
Big Tech’s vision for the metaverse is weak. Here’s what it needs
Despite the fact that Silicon Valley has burned billions of dollars on the metaverse, current incarnations of the idea remain largely unappealing to the general public – and it’s easy to see why. Between Meta’s lackluster vision for VR meetings and Decentraland’s uncomfortably empty digital cities, the metaverse doesn’t really have much to offer right now.
Comments / 0