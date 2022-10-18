Watch: Woman prepares 249 cups of tea in one hour for Guinness World Record

Related
Fitness lesson on Nepal mountain breaks Guinness World Record
The owner of a British gym led a team of climbers on Mera Peak in Nepal in a 30-minute fitness class at an altitude of 19,803 feet to break a Guinness World Record.
67-year-old fitness buff breaks battling ropes world record
A 67-year-old fitness enthusiast earned a Guinness World Record for the longest time performing alternate waves with battling ropes.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old kelpie became the most expensive working dog in Australia when she was auctioned for more than $31,000. Breeder Chris Stapleton, who runs the Capree Stud dog breeding business in Newbridge, New South Wales, said the kelpie, named Eve, was put up for auction Thursday and sold for $31,285.52 to farmer Ross Gilmore of Black Springs.
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Watch: Researchers unveil world's fastest clothes-folding robot
Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley unveiled a robot that they said can fold clothes faster than any previous automaton.
