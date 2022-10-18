ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalty Sea Moss lemonade, gel products recalled due to possible health risk

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Health officials have issued a food warning, alerting consumers not to eat, drink, or consume any sea moss or gel products that were produced by Royalty Sea Moss, which is based in Mt. Pleasant.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says they began to investigate after receiving a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health.

Sea moss gummies, gel, and lemonade produced by Royalty Sea Moss of Mt. Pleasant. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

According to a news release from MDARD, the investigation revealed that these products were produced with inadequate process controls that are required to stop the growth of deadly foodborne pathogens, including botulism.

Officials say the firm also violated the Michigan Food Law of 2000, P.A. 92 because it did not hold a license to manufacture, hold, or sell food products.

Botulism is a form of food poisoning that can potentially be fatal. Here are the symptoms botulism can cause:

  • weakness
  • dizziness
  • double-vision
  • trouble with speaking or swallowing
  • difficulty breathing
  • weakness of muscles
  • abdominal distension
  • constipation

There have been no reports of illnesses, but health officials are warning consumers not to use the product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

According to MDARD, the products were sold through the organization's website and through social media.

The products listed on the website also do not have proper labels, including the lack of ingredient statements, lot codes, and sell-by dates.

Here is a list of the recalled products:

  • Regular Sea Moss Gel
  • Fruit Flavored Sea Moss Gel (mixed berry with blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, pineapple cherry strawberry, peach strawberry, strawberry dragon fruit, mango pineapple, strawberry banana)
  • Sea Moss Lemonade (blue raspberry, mango, lemonade, watermelon, strawberry peach, green apple, pink strawberry, strawberry lemonade, grape, pineapple, strawberry kiwi, cherry, and fruit punch.

If anyone has any questions, they can contact MDARD at 800-292-3939, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

