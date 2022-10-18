Detroit sees record amount of cruise ship dockings in 2022

(CBS DETROIT) - If you spent any time along the Detroit River this summer, you probably noticed an increase in the number of cruise ships.

According to Cruise the Great Lakes , a regional cruise marketing organization, 52 cruise ships docked in Detroit this year, more than double the last cruising season in 2019.

The organization says the dockings brought nearly 150,000 passengers to Great Lakes ports and $125 million in revenue to the city's economy.

As of this year, there were nine different ships that cruised the Great Lakes, and that number is expected to increase to 11 next year with the addition of the Viking Polaris and Hanseatic Inspiration.

The organization says 2023 could be another record-breaking year with an expected 170,000 cruise ship passengers to regional ports with a total economic impact of $180 million.

You can find more information on cruising experiences here .