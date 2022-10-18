Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

An Arizona teen has spoken out after she was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of the state abolishing abortions under its new law. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis and had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.The Tucson native was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.“My entire life I was in and out of the hospital,” Emma...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO