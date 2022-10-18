Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

All of this is medical and any medical procedures should be kept between a doctor, patient and sometimes family. It has no business of any government!
LEGISLATORS WHO ARE BANNING ABORTIONS ARE NOT DOCTORS AND SHOULD NOT BE PRACTICING MEDICINE! Legislators are people who generally do not have a medical degree, especially are not qualified in ob gyn medicine, and are not licensed to practice medicine. There are plenty of lawyers, people with liberal arts degrees or even high school degrees who are legislators. They are not qualified to make any medical decisions, and therefore should be sued for malpractice and practicing medicine without a license!
I like how the men in here think they know better about women's health and their bodies than women do .bunch of clowns...
Related
A Colorado mother who gave birth to twins found out her nurses have the same names that she chose for her babies
Cori Bush says doctors continued abortion procedure after she changed her mind: 'No, I’m not ready'
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
Mom ‘lost and scared’ after husband let newborn cry for ‘2 hours straight’ while she was away
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
Secret court ordered a woman who was trapped in body of a child to be medicated without her knowledge
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
Stay-at-Home Mom ‘Forgets’ to Feed 5-Year-Old Daughter of Boyfriend
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
Girl, 14, speaks out after being denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 726