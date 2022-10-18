ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

By Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
 4 days ago
Suzanne Minerd Harkins Eckley
3d ago

All of this is medical and any medical procedures should be kept between a doctor, patient and sometimes family. It has no business of any government!

Whoever
3d ago

LEGISLATORS WHO ARE BANNING ABORTIONS ARE NOT DOCTORS AND SHOULD NOT BE PRACTICING MEDICINE! Legislators are people who generally do not have a medical degree, especially are not qualified in ob gyn medicine, and are not licensed to practice medicine. There are plenty of lawyers, people with liberal arts degrees or even high school degrees who are legislators. They are not qualified to make any medical decisions, and therefore should be sued for malpractice and practicing medicine without a license!

Mr. hazelj
3d ago

I like how the men in here think they know better about women's health and their bodies than women do .bunch of clowns...

