Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake — who share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2 — renewed their vows over the summer after tying the knot on Oct. 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel wrote...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
Jennifer Garner Dresses Up as Two Different Ghosts in 'Brilliant' Halloween Instagram Post
It's never too early for Jennifer Garner to get in the Halloween spirit. The 50-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram featuring three ghosts appearing and disappearing. Two of the ghosts were Garner in costume and one was her golden retriever, Birdie. One of Garner's ghosts was dressed in a...
See Tom Hanks as a Grumpy Widower Who Finds Unlikely Friendships in A Man Called Otto First Look
A Man Called Otto is in select theaters Dec. 25 then everywhere Jan. 13 Tom Hanks is exploring the power of friendship. Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, Christopher Robin), A Man Called Otto is based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel A Man Called Ove. Here, Hanks plays Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new next-door neighbors. In the first photos from the film, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Hanks' character stands beside Marisol (played by Mariana Treviño), the "quick-witted and very...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Kylie Jenner Says She Experienced Baby Blues After Welcoming Son: 'Crying Every Day'
Kylie Jenner is getting real about her experience after giving birth. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, opened up to sister Kendall Jenner about where she was at weeks after welcoming her son, whose name has not been shared since it was changed from Wolf.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Changes Instagram Handle to Mark 1-Year Wedding Anniversary to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is marking her one-year wedding anniversary in a special way. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed she changed her handle from @heatherraeyoung to @theheatherraeelmoussa, eliminating her maiden name ahead of her milestone with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41. "Peep...
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
Ryan Phillippe Weighs in on Whether His Kids Look Like Him or Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe share daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18 Ryan Phillippe isn't too baffled by his and ex Reese Witherspoon's resemblance to their two kids. In regards to the popular belief that Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 23, are lookalikes, Phillippe, 48, revealed his thoughts on the topic while speaking to Extra on Thursday. "What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me," he said, referencing their 18-year-old son. "My response is always, 'Duh … How...
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
Geena Davis Recalls 'Awful' 1990 TV Interview When Bill Murray Pulled Down Her Dress Strap
While on The Arsenio Hall Show back in 1990, Bill Murray stroked Geena Davis' arm as she joked about an uncomfortable audition with him Geena Davis is reflecting on another uncomfortable interaction she had with Bill Murray decades ago. In an interview with the British outlet i published Friday, Davis, 66, recalled an appearance she and Murray, 72, made on The Arsenio Hall Show back in 1990 to promote their film Quick Change. During the interview, Murray repeatedly ran his hands up and down Davis' bare arm and...
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family. The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. "City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump...
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's Relationship: A Look Back
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's brief romance may have taken place over a decade ago, but the singer's fans still remember it "All Too Well." The Grammy winner and the Donnie Darko star first made headlines in 2010, when they were spotted together in New York City. Over the next few months, the pair's romance heated up and they were famously photographed walking arm-in-arm on Thanksgiving together.
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to LeBron James Calling Her a 'Legend and Badass': 'You Flatter Me'
Jamie Lee Curtis is feeling the love. On Thursday, the Halloween Ends actress reacted after NBA star LeBron James praised the new movie and called her a "legend" on Twitter. "Halloween Ends was so GOOD!!!! @jamieleecurtis you're such a LEGEND & BADASS #MichaelMyers," wrote 37-year-old James — who dressed up as the movie franchise's villain Michael Myers for Halloween back in 2013.
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Ellen's Sophia Grace Reveals She is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: '4 Months Left to Go'
The 19-year-old influencer revealed the news of her pregnancy to fans in a YouTube vlog detailing the experience Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of her fans were "going to be very shocked" at the news that she had "four months left to go"...
Trevor Noah Calls Dua Lipa a 'Wonderful Light' and Recalls the First Time He Saw Her Perform
Last month, the TV host and the pop star sparked romance rumors but Lipa has since said she is "single" Following a series of since-shutdown dating rumors last month, Trevor Noah is praising Dua Lipa. On Friday, the TV host made an appearance on Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the pop star's iHeartRadio podcast — and reflected on their relationship. "I said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So, now that means if I see her, my life...
