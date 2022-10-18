Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe share daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18 Ryan Phillippe isn't too baffled by his and ex Reese Witherspoon's resemblance to their two kids. In regards to the popular belief that Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 23, are lookalikes, Phillippe, 48, revealed his thoughts on the topic while speaking to Extra on Thursday. "What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me," he said, referencing their 18-year-old son. "My response is always, 'Duh … How...

1 DAY AGO