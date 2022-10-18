ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Troopers investigating fatal crash on SR 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was killed after a vehicle crash on State Road 429 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 21 near Florida's Turnpike. Troopers say the vehicle, a pickup truck ran off-road hit a guardrail and caught on fire. Highway patrol officials confirm that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son

A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash

A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teacher accused of hitting a child cleared of wrongdoing

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County School district has cleared an elementary school teacher of any wrongdoing after she was accused of hitting a child on the head. A video was posted on social media after the alleged incident back in August. It appears to show the Lakeview Elementary School teacher hitting the student in the head.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy