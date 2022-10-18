ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

beckershospitalreview.com

Northwell opens cancer hospital and cancer center

A gift from Roy Zuckerberg, a longtime trustee of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, led to the creation of the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Hospital and the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center, Long Island Business News reported Oct. 21. The cancer hospital, located at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

