'Superfly' actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for rapes

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Kaalan Walker, who appeared in 2018's "Superfly" film, was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in state prison after being convicted on several counts of rape, the Los Angeles district attorney's office confirmed.

A jury found the 27-year-old guilty in April on three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.

USA TODAY reached out to Walker's attorney for comment.

At the time of his conviction, Walker's attorney told USA TODAY in a statement that Walker "maintains his innocence" and "did not receive a fair trial as many important issues were excluded by the Court."

According to NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone , the victims related to Walker's convicted charges include women and minors. The outlets also report that Walker was accused of using the prospect of photo shoots and industry connections to prey on vulnerable women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBp9e_0iddDPL700
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison after being convicted on several counts of sexual assault. LISA O'CONNOR, AFP via Getty Images

"You're going to see a dark side of him," deputy district attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said in court, per NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone. "When they said 'Stop,' he didn't care."

More: Kaalan Walker, actor from 'SuperFly' and 'Kings,' convicted on several counts of rape

During the trial, Flier portrayed the accusers as liars seeking "revenge" against his client, according to NBC Los Angeles and Rolling Stone.

"They’re going to lie to you because they know that they fell for his BS,'' he added. "It's payback to Mr. Walker.''

Walker portrayed the role of Juju, a rival gang member, who is in opposition to star Trevor Jackson's Youngblood Priest character. The film is a modern take on the 1972 film of the same name.

In addition to "Superfly," Walker also appeared in the 2017 film "Kings," which starred Halle Berry, and the 2018 series "In Contempt."

Contributing: Charles Trepany

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Superfly' actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for rapes

Comments

Cheese Bacon
4d ago

There was a new Super Fly film ? Typical Hollywood re hashing since they have no new ideas . When is Sanford & Son the movie coming out ?

Reply(14)
60
NS Mom of 5
4d ago

This sexual predator was found guilty for Sexual crimes against the women he assaulted and is getting 50 years for it! 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 He was found guilty for his crimes and now he will have plenty of time to think about his actions in a cell. I hope the victims heal and can move on after this horrific experience that was committed against their will and know they got justice.

Reply(4)
33
1 world 1 people
4d ago

all law makers need to come together and stop wasting tax payers money if an animal attacks someone it is put down (

Reply(8)
21
 

