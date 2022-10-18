Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to JNS: I intend to achieve peace with Saudi Arabia
Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive term as Israel’s prime minister came to a close just over a year ago, after successive parliamentary blocking maneuvers prevented him from forming a stable right-wing government. What formed in its place was an unstable alliance including every single member of Israel’s left wing,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Albanian prime minister in Israel in wake of Iranian cyberattacks
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama touched down in Israel on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, just weeks after Tirana cut off diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattacks Tehran launched in July. Rama was slated to meet with Lapid on Sunday afternoon,...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission: Israeli ‘occupation’ is illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
Cleveland Jewish News
Stephen Harper gets Israel Allies Award for ‘faith-based diplomacy’
Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper received the Israel Allies Award at a gala dinner Thursday night in Whitby, Canada. The award is the highest honor given by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) to pro-Israel leaders. “I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Israel Allies Foundation in front...
Cleveland Jewish News
Does Trump hate Jews, or just ‘bad Jews’?
(JTA) — In her new book “Bad Jews,” Emily Tamkin frames recent American Jewish communal politics as a series of clashes between antagonists who insist there are right ways and wrong ways to be Jewish — that is, “good Jews” and “bad Jews.” It’s a useful and revealing way to look at how Jews fight among themselves.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden administration rejects annexation comparisons between Russia and Israel
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration rejected comparisons between Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. “We categorically reject the blanket comparison between [Israel’s occupation and] the actions of the Kremlin – Russia in this case – that has launched and waged a brutal war of aggression against another sovereign state, a sovereign state that posed and poses no threat whatsoever to the Kremlin, a military campaign… whose toll can be measured in thousands upon thousands of lives lost,” Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said Thursday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzi Halevi approved as next IDF chief of staff
The Israeli government on Sunday approved the appointment of Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi as the twenty-third Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces. Halevi will replace Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, whose term ends in January 2023. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sept. 4 that he had selected...
Cleveland Jewish News
In a first, EU invites Jews and Muslims to stand up for kosher and halal slaughter amid local bans
(JTA) — European Union officials in Brussels invited Jewish and Muslim community leaders to discuss meat production, in what some of the guests characterized as progress toward ensuring religious freedom. The event, which was convened by the EU’s point person for fighting antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein, included Jews and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Graffiti of medieval knight discovered in Jerusalem
Archeologists have discovered a fifteenth century graffiti inscription thought to be by one of Switzerland’s most admired medieval military figures, on a wall in the King David Tomb complex on Mount Zion in Jerusalem. Adrian von Bubenberg, a knight who won a famous victory at the Battle of Murten...
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior Nablus terrorist killed in mysterious motorcycle blast
A senior member of the Nablus-based terror group Lions’ Den was killed in a motorcycle explosion early on Sunday, according to Palestinian media reports. The reports named the operative as Tamer al-Kilani, and described the blast as “mysterious,” though some Palestinian reports claimed that an explosive device was attached to the motorcycle by Israel, Mako reported on Sunday.’
Cleveland Jewish News
Arkansas’ Israel anti-boycott law appealed to the Supreme Court
The state of Arkansas’ Israel boycott law could come before the U.S. Supreme Court following a petition filed Thursday. The Arkansas Times, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, is appealing a June decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that an Arkansas law limiting state business with those who refuse to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel is not a violation of the First Amendment.
Comments / 0