ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

“Stigma Stoppers” club focusing on childhood trauma

By Shelby Reilly
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtnDt_0iddCvHc00

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local school is working to end the stigma surrounding childhood trauma.

Jenilee Cousil, an art teacher at Washington High School, started the “Stigma Stoppers” club this year.

“It is a pressing issue and it’s also personal. I know and I love people that have struggled with substance disorder and so it’s just very close to my heart and something that I want to see a change in our community,” Counsil said.

She said the goal of the club is to help end the stigma around substance abuse, childhood trauma, and mental health, all subjects that can sometimes be hard to talk about.

Counsil said she and members of the club will have open conversations about these topics on a weekly basis, but wanted to do something bigger and open the doors up to the community.

That led her to create the event “Stop Judging, Start Healing” which will be open to the public and take place at the end of the month at the high school.

Proposed ordinance raises questions in Marshall

“We have peer recovery coaches coming in to do a Q&A, we have Dr. Counsil coming who will talk about ACES (adverse childhood experiences), and then we have two other people who are just going to talk about their personal stories struggling with a substance disorder. Our hope is that we can educate the community on how childhood trauma, aces, mental health, all fall together on the same category of substance disorder,” Counsil said.

According to a report put out by the Department of Child Services in August, Daviess County is ranked the worst in our region for child abuse cases.

Dr. Tyler Counsil works with Zero Abuse Project as the Child Advocacy Studies Director and will be speaking at the Stigma Stoppers event at the end of the month.

He said the Zero Abuse Project aims to end child abuse and neglect in all of its forms, so this event seemed like the perfect opportunity to further spread the word.

“We actually at zero abuse project work on training and education on obviously child maltreatment. So when we’re talking about stopping stigma, we’re talking about ending the situations where quite frankly our society at large and our communities, in general, are uncomfortable talking about these kinds of pressing social issues,” Dr. Counsil said.

Dr. Counsil also said the state of Indiana is 29th in the United States for child abuse for the third year in a row.

He said his hope is that an event like this will help kickstart the conversations that need to be had to end the stigma.

“We’re really trying to get people to be comfortable with those uncomfortable conversations, to really empower and educate them on what ACES’s looks like within their family, within their relationships and to really help them understand what they are and how we can prevent those and mitigate those so that our children can have a happy, healthy and productive life,” Dr. Counsil said.

“Stop Judging, Start Healing” will be held on October 26 in the Washington High School Auditorium and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This event is open to the public and is free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Local school hosts “Hero Day” for first responders

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve students got to see the importance of law enforcement first-hand, and show their appreciation during this years “Hero Day”. Local law enforcement agencies came down to the school on Thursday to not only be thanked, but to get a tour of the school so that they’re comfortable with the layout […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Camp Navigate to start after-school program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Camp Navigate cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new space that will provide after-school care for kids. It will be located at “The Lab” on Locust street in Terre Haute’s Ryves neighborhood. Centerpoint Energy Foundation donated 70 thousand dollars for the next three years to help make this a reality. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon! It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year. Kyle Kirchner, 5th […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Doctors warning RSV cases are rising at an alarming rate

There's an urgent new warning for parents about a respiratory virus that’s hitting infants and young children harder and earlier than usual this year. It’s called RSV. It’s basically the common cold, affecting the respiratory tract. But, it can cause more respiratory distress in babies and young children because their airways are smaller.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU announces March On! Award recipients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has announced the March On! Award recipients for 2022. The honorees include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Dr. Robert and Susan Guell, Jack and Joyce Rentschler, and the company Endress + Hauser. In recognition of the exceptional alumni who have assisted the university in its goals, the March […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local flower shop encourages random acts of kindness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Maggie & Moe’s Poplar Flower spread kindness throughout the community Wednesday by encouraging individuals to “Petal it Forward”. The program allowed people to stop by one of Maggie & Moe’s three locations and pick up one free bouquet of flowers for themselves, and another to give to someone else. The […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1,000 people expected to attend “Fright Night”

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As Halloween inches closer, the Sullivan FFA chapter is putting the finishing touches on their annual “Fright Night”. All of the fun and festivities will take place at the Ag barn located behind Sullivan Middle School on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m. Kevin Cross, Sullivan FFA chapter advisor, said there […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo residents speak out against proposed rezoning

PIMENTO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Vicki Scheid first heard about a proposal to rezone 40 acres of land near her property in southern Vigo County, she was concerned. “It’s a great neighborhood,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine putting anything industrial in that and changing it.” Scheid is one of several residents who spoke out […]
hancockclarion.com

Harold Parente, now on duty as Hawesville’s new police chief

Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, has been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. Harold Parente, the new Police Chief in Hawesville, is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He’s been serving in law enforcement for 8 years. He served in the United States Army for 10 years, mostly with the Eighty-Second Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC. He was also a Firefighter, EMT and HazMat Technician for almost 38 years.
HAWESVILLE, KY
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
NASHVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Former Corrections Officer Arrested…Again

Indiana State Police arrested a Former Posey County Correctional Officer Thursday night. 26 year old Daniel Long had allegedly made threats toward several people by text message from his home in Evansville. Long was arrested back in August and accused of battering an inmate in July while employed at the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Next Step foundation breaks ground on new facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For Ron Simons, the reason the Next Step Foundation was bringing in a new facility was obvious. “The curriculum has changed to more intensity, more classes, longer hours, seven days a week,” he said. “So yeah, we needed a place to do all that.” Simons, the founder of Next Step, and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
CANNELTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy