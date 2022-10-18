Read full article on original website
bcdemocrat.com
PET TAILS: Make real change in real lives — volunteer at the humane society
Millions of people donate their time to help make the world, or their community, better. Whether it’s once a year or every day, that time is critical to fixing many of the challenges we face as a society. For the Brown County Humane Society, this is certainly true. Our...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 9-15
12:16 a.m. Traffic stop in 1800 block of State Road 46 East; warning written. 12:24 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/Parkview Road; warning written. 12:37 a.m. Traffic stop in the 60 block of 46 East; verbal warning. 12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/State Road 135 South; warning written. 12:51...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION: Council, commissioner candidates share forum
Candidates for Brown County Council and Commissioner seats shared a virtual forum on Oct. 7. The forum is one of the many that have been held on Zoom, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brown County. Candidates for the Dist. 2 commissioner seat who participated in the forum were...
bcdemocrat.com
Commissioner earns statewide awards for contributions in career of public service
Brown County Commissioner Diana Biddle received the 2022 Outstanding County Commissioner Award at the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) annual conference in St. Joseph County on Sept. 21. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a press release. Biddle also...
bcdemocrat.com
Women in STEM: Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey invites students to consider careers in manufacturing
COLUMBUS — Brown County High School students had a chance earlier this month to learn more about potential options for their futures. Cummins President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey welcomed a group of students from BCHS to the Cummins Engine Plant in Columbus on Oct. 7 to encourage them to consider a career in a science, technology, engineering and math, known as STEM.
bcdemocrat.com
A NEW DIRECTION: Commissioners exploring alternative Tecumseh Trail route
For more than two years, hikers traversing the Tecumseh Trail have had to stray from the original path due to a closure at the Indian Hill Road railroad crossing. The trail is one of the longest hiking trails in the state, and the detour has caused hikers to take a 5- to 6-mile walking detour around the railroad crossing following its closure two years ago at the request of the Indiana Rail Road.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
