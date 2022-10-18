ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IN

Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 9-15

12:16 a.m. Traffic stop in 1800 block of State Road 46 East; warning written. 12:24 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/Parkview Road; warning written. 12:37 a.m. Traffic stop in the 60 block of 46 East; verbal warning. 12:44 a.m. Traffic stop at 46 East/State Road 135 South; warning written. 12:51...
ELECTION: Council, commissioner candidates share forum

Candidates for Brown County Council and Commissioner seats shared a virtual forum on Oct. 7. The forum is one of the many that have been held on Zoom, hosted by the League of Women Voters Brown County. Candidates for the Dist. 2 commissioner seat who participated in the forum were...
Women in STEM: Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey invites students to consider careers in manufacturing

COLUMBUS — Brown County High School students had a chance earlier this month to learn more about potential options for their futures. Cummins President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey welcomed a group of students from BCHS to the Cummins Engine Plant in Columbus on Oct. 7 to encourage them to consider a career in a science, technology, engineering and math, known as STEM.
A NEW DIRECTION: Commissioners exploring alternative Tecumseh Trail route

For more than two years, hikers traversing the Tecumseh Trail have had to stray from the original path due to a closure at the Indian Hill Road railroad crossing. The trail is one of the longest hiking trails in the state, and the detour has caused hikers to take a 5- to 6-mile walking detour around the railroad crossing following its closure two years ago at the request of the Indiana Rail Road.
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30

Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
