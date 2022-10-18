Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
Greg Gagne Says Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan Was Ribbing Him When He Quit The AWA For WWE
The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was Greg Gagne, son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, who shared the story of when Hulk Hogan quit the AWA and how Verne thought the Immortal One was just playing a prank on him. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls his father...
Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy Deliver Important Messages on WWE SmackDown, New Voicemail Message and Psych Evaluation Revealed, More
Bray Wyatt delivered an interesting “confessional” on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, while WWE planted their latest QR code teaser as Uncle Howdy made another appearance. Wyatt’s backstage promo aired early in the show. He talked about how he still believes revenge is a confession of pain, but he wanted to confess some things to the fans tonight. He confessed that he has problems and always has, that last time his problems took him to a place he should’ve never came back from, but for whatever reason he did, as he gets chances most people don’t get. He also confessed this time he was happy being gone, he was content with being left alone and OK with it being over… he wanted people to stop saying his name and leave him the hell alone, but he’s really glad the fans brought him back because he needed them. He went on and mentioned how he knows what this person wants, who this person is, and what they’re trying to do, but it won’t work. Wyatt also confessed that he will do some very horrible things on this journey, but he won’t feel sorry for them. Wyatt closed the promo by saying he’s just a servant now, and he goes where The Circle takes him. Wyatt then winked and smirked to end the video.
Tristen Nash, Son of Kevin Nash, Reportedly Passes Away
Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and his wife Tamara, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Tristen recently started working on Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast, and the two were enjoying their time together.
Ultimo Dragon Looks Back On His Short Stint In WWE: “It Was An Honor To Work Under McMahon”
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including thoughts on his short stint in WWE, how he was uncertain about wearing his famous mask at first, and how he feels about having the Asai Moonsault named after him. Highlights are below. On the...
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
WWE King and Queen of The Ring Updates, Backstage News on WWE PLE Plans, WWE Day 1 Notes
New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
Former Tag Team Joining WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates?
WWE is reportedly considering new hires for members of Bray Wyatt’s crew. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is looking at possibly signing The Righteous to work as members of Wyatt’s crew. We noted before how Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage...
WWE Working on Plans for Upcoming Huge RAW Episode
WWE is reportedly working on plans for a major RAW episode to air in January 2023. The RAW 30th Anniversary is scheduled to take place in January, perhaps around Monday, January 9. The Wrestling Observer notes that WWE officials have started to work on plans for the special episode. WWE...
New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?
It looks like a new WWE NXT series may be in the works. WWE filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name on October 15, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records. The official use description included with the filing indicates that the “NXT Deadline” name...
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings from Last Night
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night. As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.
Opening Betting Odds For North American Title Match At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer will battle it out in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The early betting odds are out for the match The order shows Hayes...
Johnny Gargano Jokes About Being Stuck On A Deserted Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano recently participated in a Q&A on WWE’s TikTok account, where the former NXT triple-crown champion discussed a number of different topics, including what WWE stars he wouldn’t like to be stuck on an island with, choosing Brock Lesnar. Highlights are below. Jokes that Dexter Lumis is...
Billy Gunn Says He Is Not Sour About Missing DX Reunion: “We’re Two Separate Companies, It Just Didn’t Work Out”
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW superstar Billy Gunn recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the success he has found with The Acclaimed, the popularity of the group’s “Scissor Me Daddy Ass” catchphrase, and his thoughts on missing the DX Reunion on last Monday’s Raw, which was due to a disagreement between AEW President Tony Khan and the higher-ups in WWE. You can read about that here. Highlights from the interview are below.
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,965 tickets, and there are 675 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Logan Paul returns. WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi...
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Halloween Havoc Go-Home Show
This week’s live Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.27% from last week’s 737,000 viewers. NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite last night. Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key...
AEW Rampage 10/21/22 Results
After the wild night that was on Dynamite, we’re back with a LIVE AEW Rampage. Let’s see what we’ve got:. AEW World Tag Team Titles: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Varsity Athletes. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW...
