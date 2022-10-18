Bray Wyatt delivered an interesting “confessional” on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, while WWE planted their latest QR code teaser as Uncle Howdy made another appearance. Wyatt’s backstage promo aired early in the show. He talked about how he still believes revenge is a confession of pain, but he wanted to confess some things to the fans tonight. He confessed that he has problems and always has, that last time his problems took him to a place he should’ve never came back from, but for whatever reason he did, as he gets chances most people don’t get. He also confessed this time he was happy being gone, he was content with being left alone and OK with it being over… he wanted people to stop saying his name and leave him the hell alone, but he’s really glad the fans brought him back because he needed them. He went on and mentioned how he knows what this person wants, who this person is, and what they’re trying to do, but it won’t work. Wyatt also confessed that he will do some very horrible things on this journey, but he won’t feel sorry for them. Wyatt closed the promo by saying he’s just a servant now, and he goes where The Circle takes him. Wyatt then winked and smirked to end the video.

