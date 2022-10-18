Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Hearing set in shoplifting case
NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Cricket Leann Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony charge of falsely personating another to create liability and a misdemeanor charge of larceny of merchandise. Ponca City police report that on July 14, officers...
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
guthrienewspage.com
ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store
A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
kaynewscow.com
Red Flag Warning issued through early evening
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from midday through the early evening hours across a broad area of Oklahoma including Kay County and surrounding counties. A burn ban is also issued for Kay County. Above normal temperatures and low relative humidity values coupled with...
kaynewscow.com
Begs His Own and Gonzalez convicted of murder charges
NEWKIRK — Dustin Lee Begs His Own, 43, and William Shane Gonzalez, 38, both of Ponca City, entered guilty pleas in Kay County District Court Friday to murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Charles Star Warrior. Both are sentenced to life in prison with all but 30...
okstate.edu
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease
Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
kaynewscow.com
Fairfax resident injured after colliding with a firetruck
HOMINY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident involving a firetruck occurred at 2:40 p.m. today at the intersection of Oklahoma 99 and Ballard Road, approximately 1.4 miles north of Hominy in Osage County. Troopers report that a 1972 Fire Engine driven by Peter Anderson, 48,...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set in DUI accident case
NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for Carl Richard Owens, 32, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Owens is facing a felony count of person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence. Ponca City police report that on Feb. 11 at 11:28 p.m., officers...
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
KWCH.com
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
ksal.com
Missing Man Found Dead
A missing Kansas man is found dead in Oklahoma. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Rustin Smith was found dead inside his vehicle in rural Osage County, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. Smith was reported missing on Monday. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
cushingcitizen.com
Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill
In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
Defense comes up big as Broken Arrow pulls away in second half
By Christian Potts BROKEN ARROW - Facing a potent Enid offense flexing its muscle both running the ball and throwing the ball to star receiver Tykie Andrews, Broken Arrow's defense found its backs to the wall. Their team was trailing at halftime and trying to find answers. And find them they ...
Comments / 1