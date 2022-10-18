ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

kaynewscow.com

Hearing set in shoplifting case

NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Cricket Leann Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony charge of falsely personating another to create liability and a misdemeanor charge of larceny of merchandise. Ponca City police report that on July 14, officers...
PONCA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

ABLE Commission removes beer from convenience store

A Logan County convenience store will be without beer sales for the noticeable future after the Oklahoma ABLE Commission removed over 11,000 alcoholic bottles and cans. The commission was seen Tuesday afternoon outside the Logan County Jail unpacking a moving truck full of beer, which was removed from Petty’s Pit Stop.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Red Flag Warning issued through early evening

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from midday through the early evening hours across a broad area of Oklahoma including Kay County and surrounding counties. A burn ban is also issued for Kay County. Above normal temperatures and low relative humidity values coupled with...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Begs His Own and Gonzalez convicted of murder charges

NEWKIRK — Dustin Lee Begs His Own, 43, and William Shane Gonzalez, 38, both of Ponca City, entered guilty pleas in Kay County District Court Friday to murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Charles Star Warrior. Both are sentenced to life in prison with all but 30...
PONCA CITY, OK
okstate.edu

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease

Media Contact: Gail Ellis | Editorial Communications Coordinator | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. Backyard poultry owners should take careful biosecurity measures this fall to protect their animals from highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a strain of the flu that is extremely infectious and most often fatal to all poultry. Within...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Fairfax resident injured after colliding with a firetruck

HOMINY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident involving a firetruck occurred at 2:40 p.m. today at the intersection of Oklahoma 99 and Ballard Road, approximately 1.4 miles north of Hominy in Osage County. Troopers report that a 1972 Fire Engine driven by Peter Anderson, 48,...
HOMINY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set in DUI accident case

NEWKIRK — A status docket is set for Carl Richard Owens, 32, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Owens is facing a felony count of person involved in personal injury accident while driving under the influence. Ponca City police report that on Feb. 11 at 11:28 p.m., officers...
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold

Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Beasley purchases Naifeh's Deli and Grill

In a statement made around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, Geoff Beasley, owner of the Dunkin Theater and Godofredo’s Pizzeria and Taproom, announced that he has entered into an agreement to purchase Naifeh’s Deli and Grill from Joe Naifeh. Joe Naifeh, owner of Naifeh’s Deli and Grill had...
CUSHING, OK

