Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
The Black Death triggered 'a form of Darwinian evolution' that gave rise to modern immunity, suggests new study
The Black Death, also known as the bubonic plague, may have influenced the evolution of genes involved in immune responses, suggests a new study of ancient genomic data published in Nature today (Oct .19). The findings indicate that past pandemics might have affected present-day disease susceptibility and may continue to...
A radioactive tumor implant is a major breakthrough for treating pancreatic cancer
In what can be called a quantum leap in medical science, the most successful treatment for pancreatic cancer ever recorded in mouse models is here. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have developed an approach that completely eliminates tumors in 80 percent of mice across various model types, as opposed to most trials that solely halt the growth of such tumors.
You're a mosquito magnet because of how you smell, says study
Do you remember that hot summer night when mosquitoes constantly attacked your arms and legs, even the parts of your body that you couldn’t imagine, while your friends barely got one bite attack? Researchers knew there was a reason for that, but they couldn’t figure out why exactly until now.
Chemical hair straighteners are linked with an increased risk of uterine cancer, suggests new study
A new study conducted by researchers at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggests that chemical straighteners are associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer, according to an institutional press release. For 11 years, researchers tracked 33,947 adults with a uterus aged between 35 and 74. During this...
A small wireless implant could help kill deadly brain tumors
Researchers at Stanford Medicine developed and tested a wireless device in mice that is small enough to be inserted into a mouse's brain to kill cancerous cells. This, in the long run, could put an end to unpleasant and prolonged cancer treatments that patients with brain tumors have to undergo.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
Lab-made coronavirus variant killed 80 percent of mice: Here's what you need to know
Researchers at the University of Boston have released a pre-print of their research describing how they have created a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. It's stated in the paper that when mice were infected with this new variant, 80 percent of them died. This also rais questions on the need to do this type of research, a Forbes report said.
This new farming robot uses lasers to kill 200,000 weeds per hour
In February, agricultural robotics company Carbon Robotics unveiled its 2022 LaserWeeder implement, a cost-effective weed control solution for large-scale specialty row crops, according to a press release by the company. It consists of an autonomous, laserweeding pull-behind robot that seamlessly attaches to the back of tractors to chop off 200,000...
Livers from old-age donors can function for more than 100 years
A team of researchers examined livers that were transplanted between 1990 and 2022 and identified 25 extraordinary livers that have the potential to stay functional for over 100 years. The study also reveals that livers transplanted from old-age individuals are likely to last longer than those that come from young-age donors, New Scientist reported.
A new robot can help with the fear of injections during medical treatments
A recent study in Japan has revealed that a hand-held soft robot can improve the experience of patients while undergoing medical treatments, such as injections and other unpleasant therapies or immunizations. Inspired by vaccinations during Covid. The research was inspired in part by the numerous needles people had to endure...
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
A new AI model can predict human responses to drug compounds, transforming medicine
City College of New York's new AI model will be able to predict accurately human response to novel drug compounds. Moreover, it is less costly and faster. Published in Nature Mature Intelligence on October 17, this technique might significantly speed up precision medicine and medication development. According to research, the...
In a first, scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in cultures
Researchers from Japan generated hair follicles in cultures while working on the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation, according to a press release delivered today (Oct .21). This achievement could contribute to the development of different applications such as hair loss treatment, animal testing and drug screenings. Hair...
A bionic device may help COVID-19 survivors smell again, researchers suggest
Starting almost three years ago, one of the most annoying symptoms of COVID-19 was the loss of taste and smell. Some of us have lost a significant sense of smell, even if we recovered from the disease. Good news came from the Virginia Commonwealth Study researchers Richard Costanzo and Daniel...
Printed electronics could be edible in the near future, study shows
Printed electronics are a new device platform, but they are showing up in many places. The latest is in designing electronic sensors that could be used to detect whether or not frozen foods have been thawed and then refrozen, or to what degree they might have thawed during transport to a grocery store freezer.
Award-winning — plastic-eating robo-fish is finally here to rid our waters of waste
The 50 cm long Robo-fish can already capture particles as small as 2 mm in size.
Smartphones can be used to predict mortality rates
The new research saw scientists follow 100,000 participants in the UK Biobank national cohort.
A powerful "Borg" DNA makes methane-eating bacteria stranger than ever
Methane-eating bacteria may have engulfed ancient life forms.
