wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Greg Gagne Says Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan Was Ribbing Him When He Quit The AWA For WWE
The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was Greg Gagne, son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, who shared the story of when Hulk Hogan quit the AWA and how Verne thought the Immortal One was just playing a prank on him. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls his father...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Wants Asuka on WWE SmackDown, Addresses Possible Survivor Series Team
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey talked about a potential title feud, wanting to pitch Asuka getting drafted to SmackDown, and more on her most recent YouTube channel gameplay broadcast. Here are the highlights:. Her interest in facing Asuka:. “Me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,965 tickets, and there are 675 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Logan Paul returns. WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi...
wrestlingheadlines.com
News on Next Week’s Special Edition of WWE NXT
A special Tag Team Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT has been announced for next week. Next Tuesday’s show will see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, while NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Bray Wyatt, Omos and Braun Strowman, Logan Paul, More
The Road to WWE Crown Jewel will continue with tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature an appearance by Bray Wyatt, an appearance by Logan Paul, plus a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Tag Team Joining WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates?
WWE is reportedly considering new hires for members of Bray Wyatt’s crew. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is looking at possibly signing The Righteous to work as members of Wyatt’s crew. We noted before how Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Working on Plans for Upcoming Huge RAW Episode
WWE is reportedly working on plans for a major RAW episode to air in January 2023. The RAW 30th Anniversary is scheduled to take place in January, perhaps around Monday, January 9. The Wrestling Observer notes that WWE officials have started to work on plans for the special episode. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and ROH Star Reportedly Returning to Impact Soon
“Darewolf” PJ Black is reportedly headed back to Impact Wrestling. The former Justin Gabriel of WWE is set to return to Impact in the near future, according to a new report from PWInsider. Black is expected to work the weekend Sin City Showdown TV tapings this Friday and Saturday from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces The First-Ever TAMASHII Match
The first NJPW TAMASHII bout is set as the promotion has announced KENTA will face Andrew Villalobos in the first-ever bout on November 11. The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as November 11, Christchurch New Zealand will see KENTA battle Andrew Villalobos in singles action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Host and Co-Host Revealed, Updated Card for Saturday
The host and co-host for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc have been revealed. It was announced on tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home show that SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to Halloween Havoc as the host. Shotzi promised to go balls-to-the-wall on Saturday night, and to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying extravaganza in NXT history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Reacts to WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Ratings from Last Night
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT in the ratings last night. As noted, the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 key demo rating, while the Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT drew 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic. You can click here for the full Dynamite ratings report, and you can click here for the full NXT ratings report.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Trevor Murdoch Reveals Wild Story About Fighting A Fan In Ireland, How Vince McMahon Told Him Sometimes Fans Need Their Asses Kicked
NWA world champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, which included the champ revealing a wild story about fighting a fan in Ireland who was harassing Randy Orton, and what Vince McMahon told him about the incident when he returned to the states. Highlights can be found below.
