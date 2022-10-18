New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO