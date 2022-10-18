Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout
The backstage melee after ‘All Out’ may have spelled the end for the former world champion.
iheart.com
Decision Made On CM Punk's AEW Future: Report
CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly in talks on a buyout for the remainder of his contract, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report comes less than two months after Punk went on a tirade during his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On Locker Room Morale In AEW, Top Stars Stepping Up
There have been various backstage conflicts among AEW stars during the past few months. Wade Keller said there had been names to step up and be leaders in AEW in a PWTorch.com audio update. “One thing that I am hearing from people I talk to in AEW, active wrestlers and...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Betting Odds Released
The WWE Halloween Havoc show goes down tonight in Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. The odds are out for the show but do not currently list NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. Here are the latest betting odds for the...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Character Reveal and New Match Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will be back on NXT this coming week to take on Lash Legend. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday night,...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Dead at 26: ‘We Are Rendered Speechless’
Wrestling champ Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, has died at the age of 26. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Fightful.com reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 20. “Tristen recently […]
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worthy Of Having An Expense Theme Song
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Talks WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled Flair’s loss to Rob Van Dam at No Mercy 2002. After wrestling regularly on television for several months before the match, Flair put over the fan-favorite star. Ross acknowledged that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned In the Halloween Havoc Opener
Wes Lee is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event opener saw Lee win a Ladder Match to capture the vacant NXT North American Title. He defeated Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mensah and Nathan Frazer to get the win. The match saw Lee take a nasty spill early on after being pressed and then launched from the ring onto the announce table by Wagner. Despite the rough landing, Lee smiled right after the move.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE King and Queen of The Ring Updates, Backstage News on WWE PLE Plans, WWE Day 1 Notes
New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK – 6,489 sold. AEW Dynamite – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH – 4,740 sold. WWE SmackDown – Huntington Center in Toledo, OH – 6,701 sold. AEW Rampage – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi. Christopher Daniels vs.Yuya Uemura. West...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus
The most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw Solo Sikoa defeat Sheamus in singles action, with interference from The Bloodline aiding the young star in defeating the grizzled veteran. However, what happened after the match led to WWE reporting that Sheamus suffered an injury on the company's official Twitter account.
Comments / 0