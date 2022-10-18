Read full article on original website
Christina Jacobson
4d ago
That creature wants to blame everyone for its actions let that thing sit there and rot.
Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
State Sen. Pat Spearman addresses son's arrest for shooting at her home
State Sen. Pat Spearman says she is "rattled to my core" after her son was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at her home on Thursday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police says mail theft on the rise after multiple mailboxes broken into
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option. Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless. Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Fox5 KVVU
Grand jury indicts ex-Clark County official in death of Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official has officially been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas journalist. Robert Telles was formerly the Clark County Public Administrator. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who reported on misconduct by Telles when he held the office.
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
Fox5 KVVU
Two dozen Las Vegas police officers receive medals of honor for bravery in the line of duty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The annual Best of the Badge gala honors police officers that went above and beyond in the line of duty in Las Vegas. This year’s ceremony was held with a heavy heart with the loss of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Truong Thai one week ago.
Fox5 KVVU
Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was found dead in cell, Las Vegas police report says
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were Young Festival...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Armed suspect in custody following barricade near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade with a person reportedly armed with a gun near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue. Police tell FOX5 the barricade began just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Police are warning the public to avoid the area. This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a dispute. On Monday night just after 11 police received details of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Officers...
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
1 Person Killed And 1 Person Injured In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Las Vegas. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann...
