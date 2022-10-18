ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

Nevada senator says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A veteran Democratic state senator now running for mayor of North Las Vegas said Friday that her 21-year-old adopted son shot and wounded her nephew at her home while she was at a community event. “My son, Na’Onche, shot my nephew,” Sen. Pat Spearman told reporters outside the North Las Vegas jail where police said Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was being held pending an initial court appearance on felony attempted murder, battery with weapon and firearm charges. Court records did not immediately reflect if Osborne had an attorney. Spearman said her nephew was “recovering at a hospital from non-life-threatening wounds.” North Las Vegas police said officers were called about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a home in the city’s northwest, and a man in his 40s was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

3 charged in 21,000 fentanyl pill bust in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are facing drug charges after allegedly trying to sell over 21,000 fentanyl pills in North Las Vegas, according to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators. Jesus Rivera, Marco Montes, and Maritza Espada each face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession with intent […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Grand jury indicts ex-Clark County official in death of Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County official has officially been indicted on a murder charge in the death of a Las Vegas journalist. Robert Telles was formerly the Clark County Public Administrator. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who reported on misconduct by Telles when he held the office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man wanted in connection to murder of woman near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman following a dispute. On Monday night just after 11 police received details of a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV

