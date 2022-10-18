Three weeks following the death of Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who famously accepted Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” at the 1973 Academy Awards, a new column alleges that Littlefeather had been posing as a Native American through her life. Published Saturday in the San Francisco Chronicle, the piece features quotes from Littlefeather’s sisters, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi, who called the activist’s identity as a Native American a “lie.” Littlefeather, who died on Oct. 2 of breast cancer at the age of 75, first publicly claimed White Mountain Apache heritage, a tribe in Arizona, in the 1970s. According to...

