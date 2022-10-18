ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Scary Movie Bracket (Second Round of 32)

Halloween season begs the question: What are the best scary movies of all time?. WTOP seeks to find that answer with our Best Scary Movies Bracket!. The bracket is divided into two sides: Classic (pre-1990) and Modern (post-1990). After a thrilling opening round we are now entering the Round Two of 32.
Sacheen Littlefeather’s Native American Heritage Disputed in Column Featuring Interviews With Her Sisters

Three weeks following the death of Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who famously accepted Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” at the 1973 Academy Awards, a new column alleges that Littlefeather had been posing as a Native American through her life. Published Saturday in the San Francisco Chronicle, the piece features quotes from Littlefeather’s sisters, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi, who called the activist’s identity as a Native American a “lie.” Littlefeather, who died on Oct. 2 of breast cancer at the age of 75, first publicly claimed White Mountain Apache heritage, a tribe in Arizona, in the 1970s. According to...
