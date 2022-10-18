Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Proactive patient "stay and day" management: How to provide patients an uninterrupted care journey and create capacity
Patient discharge processes are often riddled with unnecessary delays, slowing patient throughput, creating bottlenecks, putting pressure on margins and straining much-needed capacity. But hospital leaders are increasingly turning to length-of-stay management in an effort to solve these challenges. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Hospital IQ, Lee...
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
Crawford Memorial Hospital's CFO ranks his 6 biggest challenges
Many financial experts are projecting a recession next year, which would likely compound the economic challenges many hospitals and health systems face. Al White, CFO of Crawford Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed nonprofit acute care facility in Robinson, Ill., told Becker's Hospital Review the six biggest challenges his organization is facing today:
Washington hospitals consider cutting travel nurses in wake of financial losses
Some financially struggling Washington hospitals plan to trim costs by cutting travel nurses, the Spokane Journal of Business reported Oct. 20. Renton-based Providence's Inland Northwest hospitals are having their worst financial year since the pandemic's onset, CFO Shelby Stokoe told the newspaper. Meanwhile, Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System's Inland Northwest Region has seen a $256 million operating loss through August, according to CEO Alec Jackson.
Hospitals continue to battle margins amid rising costs, flat revenues: 5 findings
More than half of hospitals and health systems are seeing margins hover above zero as expenses increase and revenue remains flat, according to an October report from Strata Decision Technology, a healthcare analytics company. Five findings:. 1. Total operating margins among the more than 1,100 hospitals analyzed are down compared...
5 questions to guide succession planning discussions at hospitals
The American Hospital Association and its Physician Alliance released a succession planning guide Oct. 19 for healthcare leaders, which includes five diagnostic questions to guide discussions with teams on preparing for the future. The guide, produced in partnership with talent management firm STS, states, "Particularly over the last two plus...
Revenue cycle management a top priority investment for providers, report says
Fifty percent of providers surveyed listed revenue cycle management as a top five software investment priority over the next year, according to an Oct. 17 report from Bain & Company and KLAS Research. The report said RCM software is critical in the current environment given the direct link with cash...
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
How the costs of an EHR install can add up, according to 3 health IT execs
Electronic health records have a multitude of benefits for health systems, such as interoperability, improving physician efficiency and easy access to patients' medical history, but the cost of implementation is just one of the barriers of adoption for healthcare organizations, according to health system CIOs. According to a Health Affairs...
8 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are eight hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 21:. 1. Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va. 2. Julie Grosvenor, MD, was named COO of Texas Surgical Hospital in Plano. 3. Kimberly Hatchel, DNP,...
'It's the perfect storm': Capacity issues intensify at children's hospitals amid RSV surge
Children's hospitals across the country are increasingly operating at or beyond capacity as they struggle to treat an unrelenting surge of patients with respiratory illnesses. Hospitals in at least 23 states told NBC News they are facing capacity issues amid an unseasonably early and severe surge of patients with illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus.
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
Many physicians hesitant to treat patients with disabilities, study finds
Twenty-two physicians offered candid insights on the difficulties of treating patients with disabilities in anonymous focus groups conducted for a study published this month in Health Affairs. Researchers conducted three video sessions with primary care physicians and specialists from across the U.S., many of whom expressed hesitancy in treating patients...
Trinity hospital receives local approval for expansion
Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Brighton (Mich.) Health Center received unanimous approval from its township to expand the facility into a full service hospital, Livingston Daily reported Oct. 18. The project will add over 186,000 square feet and renovate existing parts of the facility, which is part of Livonia, Mich.-based...
Executives' stress rising despite more flexibility: survey
Executives' experience scores have sharply declined over the past year — though they are still more satisfied than senior executives and middle managers, according to the October edition of Future Forum Pulse, a quarterly workforce survey. In August, Future Forum — a consortium formed by companies Slack and MillerKnoll,...
9 recent health system innovation projects, investments
Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022. Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18. 2. Cleveland Clinic and...
New student enrollment down for health professions, clinical sciences in 2022
U.S. workers and professionals are considering alternative options to formal higher education, and the number of students seeking degrees in healthcare reflects the downward trend of overall college enrollment. College enrollment continues to decline, down 1.1 percent overall from 2021 to 2022, marking a two-year decline of 3.2 percent since...
Advocate Aurora Health says 'pixel' data breach may affect 3 million patients
Advocate Aurora Health said it installed "pixels" on its website that may have breached the medical data of as many as 3 million patients. The health system, dually headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, said it implemented the tracking tools to better understand patient behaviors but that the data may have been sent to Google or Facebook parent company Meta.
Office of Inspector General urges CMS to evaluate home-based telehealth
The HHS Office of Inspector General urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to evaluate how the use of telehealth affected the quality of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Oct. 18 report to the Department of Health and Human Service, the OIG surveyed 400 home health...
Carter Healthcare affiliates, 2 managers pay $7.18M to resolve false claims allegations
Oklahoma City-based Carter Healthcare, its affiliates, and two senior managers have agreed to pay $7.18 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. Carter Healthcare President Stanley Carter will pay $75,000, and COO Bradley Carter will pay $175,000. The remaining $6.93 million will be paid by Carter Healthcare, according to an Oct. 18 news release from the Justice Department.
