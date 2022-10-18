Jessie Jones talks WOW – Women of Wrestling’s Return on VIACOM, Credits AJ Lee Mendez for Women’s Revolution, more

Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Darby Allin Discusses His Friendship With Sting, How His Parents Feel About His Stunt Work
AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently joined Renee Paquette on her Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including how his friendship with Sting developed, and how his parents feel about his dangerous stunt work. Highlights from the interview are below. How he feels...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks to Face Off with WWE Hall of Famer on Nikki Bella’s New USA Network Show, Trailer Released
USA Network’s “Barmageddon” game show series will premiere on Monday, December 5. The show will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The USA Network website article notes that the show will premiere at 9pm ET, but that appears to be an error as RAW airs from 8-11pm ET every Monday night.
PWMania
Caprice Coleman Talks About Not Being Booked To Work ROH’s Supercard Of Honor
Caprice Coleman recently appeared as a guest on Da Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the ROH commentator spoke about not being booked for the ROH Supercard of Honor event. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he was not booked...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Told Ronda Rousey She Could Not Do Hardcore Spot At Extreme Rules
During a recent stream of "God of War" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet," WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was asked by a fan if there were any spots in her Extreme Rules match against Liv Morgan that got turned down by WWE officials. Rousey revealed that she pitched a big finish, but was told they couldn't go that extreme.
WWE Star Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen, 26, Dead: See Statement From Parents
Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
PWMania
Bret Hart Reveals Who He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled During WWE Career
Bret “The Hitman” Hart thinks highly of Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about both during a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how he would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar, who was...
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
8 WWE performers Bret Hart wishes he wrestled before retirement
Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
PWMania
Bret Hart Believes His Match Was the Only WWE SummerSlam ’92 Bout Worth Watching
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reflected on his match at WWE SummerSlam 1992, in which he and British Bulldog competed for the Intercontinental Championship during a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network. The match was the main event of the night. The bout was won by Bulldog. According to...
nodq.com
More details regarding the falling out between Santana and Ortiz in AEW
During the summer of 2022, former WCW/Impact Wrestling star Konnan made a claim that AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz were no longer on good terms. In a Q&A for his podcast this week, Konnan gave more details about the situation…. “It breaks my heart because I spent a lot...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on What Happened with the Athena vs. Jody Threat AEW Match, Officials Reportedly Spoke to Both Women
AEW officials reportedly spoke with Athena and Canadian indie star Jody Threat following their match taped in Toronto last week, which aired on this week’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Threat was brought to the AEW TV tapings as a student of the legendary Jacques Rougeau. She received a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Billy Gunn Expected to Attend WWE DX 25th Anniversary, Members Were Upset Over How Everything Went Down
AEW’s Billy Gunn was reportedly not happy over the fact that he was unable to make the recent 25th Anniversary celebration for WWE Hall of Famers DX on RAW. The recent RAW season premiere closed with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman celebrating their 25th anniversary. Gunn was not there and James indicated on his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast that everyone was upset with how Gunn was forced to miss the show.
Koko Iwasaki talks 1st season as 'DWTS' pro with partner Vinny Guadagnino
Koine "Koko" Iwasaki discussed her first season as a pro on "Dancing with the Stars" in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Comments / 0