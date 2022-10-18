West Virginia AG asks CEOs for Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, SnapChat & more to detail efforts to curb drug dealing on their sites

Read full article on original website
Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools....
Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting...
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Fish Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared.
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — All those who have played a role in making the Honor Flight Huntington happen again from North Central West Virginia Airport for the first time since 2018. The flight, scheduled for today, takes veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.
Tangible personal property tax repeal recommendation turns 24
CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
