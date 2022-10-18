West Virginia AG asks CEOs for Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, SnapChat & more to detail efforts to curb drug dealing on their sites

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — All those who have played a role in making the Honor Flight Huntington happen again from North Central West Virginia Airport for the first time since 2018. The flight, scheduled for today, takes veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

