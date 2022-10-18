ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia AG asks CEOs for Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, SnapChat & more to detail efforts to curb drug dealing on their sites

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 4 days ago
WVNews

Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Video shows Maryland candidate accepting gift from Proud Boy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer. The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — All those who have played a role in making the Honor Flight Huntington happen again from North Central West Virginia Airport for the first time since 2018. The flight, scheduled for today, takes veterans to Washington, D.C., free of charge to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Tangible personal property tax repeal recommendation turns 24

CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

