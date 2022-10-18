Read full article on original website
Barbara Fisher
4d ago
it's so sad that kids today just don't listen it goes in one ear and out the other. another youth gone that could have been avoided. pray for the family and thank God help him heal
4
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo
A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Man arrested for death of his 4-month-old baby in Canton
A 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.
13abc.com
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
whbc.com
Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
Another one of those ‘all over the road’ calls: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to drive in marked lanes: drunk driving: Cannon Road. A motorist called dispatch around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 12 to report another driver who was “all over the road” while southbound on SOM Center Road. The caller was unable to keep up with the erratic driver once he turned onto Cannon Road and accelerated to a high rate of speed.
Toledo man accused of assaulting local officer
A man from Toledo is accused of assaulting an officer in Sebring.
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
St. Francis brothers create nonprofit in memory of slain high school football player
TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales high school football players, and brothers, Josh and Andrew Maassel know the pain of losing someone to gun violence: 17-year-old teammate Marvelous Walton. "Marvel was a friend to all of us and he was just a good guy," Andrew, a senior at...
13abc.com
Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
Man injured as bullets pepper three cars on Fairhill Road: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 2:15 a.m. Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Fairhill Road to investigate a report of shots being fired. Officers observed that three vehicles had been struck by bullets. Police located a wounded Cleveland man, 21, inside one of the vehicles. Medical attention was summoned and...
50-year-old woman found after reported missing from Bedford Twp., Mich.
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A missing woman was found uninjured at about 10 p.m. Thursday night in a wooded area about one-half of a mile from her home, after being reported missing earlier in the afternoon. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said she was taken to a hospital for exposure to cold weather.
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
Ex-husband causes disturbance, refuses to leave ex-wife’s residence: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 12 at 1:51 p.m. an officer on patrol stopped a driver near West 210th Street after observing several traffic violations. The driver was identified and found to have several active warrants for his arrest and probable cause was established to search the car. Narcotics paraphernalia and a substance believed to be narcotics was found inside the car. The 33-year-old Cumberland, Ohio man was issued several traffic citations and was taken to North Olmsted Police Department to be held for bond for his warrants. Additional charges for narcotics possession are pending laboratory testing.
Man’s secret photos of estranged wife put him in hot water: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 13 that she found inappropriate photos of herself on her estranged husband’s cell phone. Upon investigation, it was learned that the 42-year-old Highland Heights man had taken photos of the woman in the shower without her knowledge. He was charged with voyeurism. General assistance: Lander...
Akron store clerk charged in shooting death of bystander during fight with customer
AKRON, Ohio — A clerk accused of accidentally shooting a bystander while involved in a fight another customer is now facing a criminal charge following the 48-year-old victim’s death on Tuesday. Gurninder Banvait, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with negligent homicide, according to police. Jail records do...
Couple robbed of vehicle at gunpoint: Brook Park Police Blotter
A Cleveland man, 31, and a Euclid woman, 22, were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sept. 20 outside Planet Fitness, 5755 Smith. The victims said four male suspects were involved in the robbery. One wielded an AR-style rifle and two pointed pistols at the victims.
