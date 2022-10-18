Read full article on original website
Railroads reject demands from holdout union, raising odds of strike
The major freight railroads have rejected new demands from a union that turned down a deal ratified by six others, raising odds of a nationwide strike.
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Biden’s attack on gig work is an Uber mistake
Biden’s attack on gig work from truckers to journalists is an Uber mistake. Employees will suffer if Biden enacts new rule and Americans will pay the price.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
Elon Musk says Tesla will build 50,000 semis annually starting in 2024, making it a top truck company
Five years after it was announced, Tesla will be delivering its first electric Semi to Pepsi on Dec. 1. But it plans to be shipping a lot more than that soon. Elon Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that the automaker is aiming to sell 50,000 of the tractors in 2024.
Five Russians charged in global scheme to smuggle equipment from US for Russia's military
Five Russian nationals and two oil traders for Venezuela were charged this week in a wide-ranging scheme to obtain military equipment from the United States and smuggle Venezuelan oil to Russia and China, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court. The defendants allegedly used Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA...
Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report
The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
Stuart Varney’s message to Democrats: You can’t walk away from two years of failed policy
"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Democrats "scrambling" as they face what he believes will be an "imminent defeat" in the midterm elections, arguing the Left must take ownership of and "stand on what they've done" during his latest "My Take," Thursday. STUART VARNEY: J.B. Pritzker is the...
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Larry Kudlow: Biden's war on fossil fuels has taken a 'mighty' toll on the US economy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls President Biden the problem as energy and oil prices continue to rise under his administration's economy on "Kudlow."
UK PM Liz Truss pressured to resign over financial crisis, government chaos
Prime Minister Liz Truss continues to face backlash for her fumbled economic package that triggered an economic crisis in the U.K., as many politicians urge her to resign from her post.
As Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors continue, legal expert weighs financial scenarios
The rumor mill continues to churn following reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be headed for divorce, leading observers to speculate over what might happen if the power couple does decide to call it quits. While legal experts agree the biggest consideration for parents mulling the end...
Unemployment figures, mortgage cold feet and more: Friday's 5 things to know
First full week of third-quarter earnings reports wrap up on Friday as Verizon, HCA Healthcare and American Express set to unveil figures
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
Application for student loan handout opens: FTC warns of potential scams
The FTC issued a consumer alert about student loan forgiveness scams after the Biden administration launches the student loan debt relief application on StudentAid.gov/DebtRelief.
