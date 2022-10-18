South Korea says North Korea has fired artillery shells near the rivals’ sea border in its latest weapons test

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Russian-installed authorities order all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities order all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
WTOP
Video: Israeli guard, settler join forces in West Bank clash
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli rights group released video on Friday that appears to show an Israeli security guard and a Jewish settler joining forces during a clash with Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, with the settler throwing a gas grenade after the guard apparently shows him where to aim.
WTOP
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes. The Syrian military said later that several Israeli...
WTOP
Italian far-right leader Meloni says she has asked the president to give her a mandate to form a government
ROME (AP) — Italian far-right leader Meloni says she has asked the president to give her a mandate to form a government.
WTOP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, proponent of economic reforms, among 4 top officials removed from Communist Party leadership
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, proponent of economic reforms, among 4 top officials removed from Communist Party leadership.
WTOP
Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II
ROME (AP) — Presidential palace says Giorgia Meloni forms government, giving Italy first far-right-led coalition since World War II.
WTOP
U.S.-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Border crossings by Venezuelans fleeing to the United States from their South American country plummeted in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without an opportunity to seek asylum, U.S. and Mexican officials said Friday. Biden administration officials said about...
WTOP
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
