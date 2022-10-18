Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionMulti Media Solutions TodayStormville, NY
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
wlad.com
Hearing opened for building, concrete materials storage yard in Danbury
Hearing opened for building, concrete materials storage yard in Danbury. A building and concrete materials storage yard is being considered for a site in Danbury near the potential home of the proposed Danbury Career Academy. The Planning Commission held a public hearing this week on an application by Hat City Concrete on Ye Olde Road, off Kenosia Avenue. The two City Councilman who represent that ward, and a nearby resident, spoke out in opposition to the plans for a 17-thousand square foot building on a 1-and-a-half acre site. The property is zoned for light industrial use, but the applicant needs to be approved for a special permit to store construction and building materials. The proposal was made in 2019, but withdrawn after opposition and the applicant says not much has changed in this new plan. The Planning Commission will continue the hearing in November.
wlad.com
New Fairfield residents approve ARPA projects
New Fairfield residents have signed off on 10 projects to be funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. By a vote of 652 to 390, the package of proposals was approved in a vote Tuesday. Among the items being funded are public safety improvements. The Emergency Management Director and Resident Sergeant have made recommendations on security improvements to Town buildings and Communications infrastructure. Their recommendations include improvements to building security and replacement of the end of life dispatch console. ARPA expressly allows provisions for funding police, fire and other public safety services. Some of the funding would go to premium pay for public health and safety employees and volunteer firefighters, grants to local small businesses impacted by the pandemic and an emergency housing fund to help residents on the verge of homelessness. The beach house will also be renovated and a sewer design will be drawn up to address aging, failing systems in the Town Center. Money will also be used for a Community Center feasibility study. The study that would bring together the public and other stakeholders to answer questions such as what would residents like to see in a Community Center. Some of what's been discussed in the past range from a space with meeting rooms to a facility with a gym, outdoor pool and playing fields. Each concept requires a different amount and type of space. The study would also look at whether New Fairfield owns a suitable piece of property, building costs, and how it would be staffed and maintained.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
Norwalkers plead for resolution as POKO lawsuit enters mediation
NORWALK, Conn. — Jason Milligan got his long-desired day in the court of public opinion Monday, using a City Hall microphone to air his allegations that Norwalk Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola is making decisions to benefit himself, not the City of Norwalk, an argument he has wanted to make to Common Council members for years.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT
The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers Opens New York Luxury Apartments
Emerson is part of a master-planned project on the Hudson River and features residential, office and retail space. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental development arm of Toll Brothers Inc., has opened Emerson, a 188-unit, 234,000-square-foot luxury apartment community located at 203 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The property is the newest installment in the Edge-on-Hudson master-planned luxury community.
11 Connecticut Small Cities Make List of ‘Best in America’, Danbury Included
I agree with WalletHub when they tell us that "not everyone craves the bright lights and crowded spaces of big cities." I spent nearly my whole life in a much smaller town than anything around here, we are talking only about 10,000 at its peak. The study by WalletHub only included 1300 small cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
wlad.com
New paving dates for Main Street project in Ridgefield
New paving dates for Main Street project in Ridgefield. There are new paving dates for the Main Street project in Ridgefield. Repaving will now start on Sunday and continue through Tuesday morning. The work will take place during the evening hours and Main Street will remain open to traffic during this time. Parking will not be available on Main Street from 6pm to 7am during these days. The purpose of the project is to improve the area between Governor Street and Prospect Street. Dedicated left-turn lanes will be provided at the Catoonah Street and Bailey Avenue Intersection. The CVS driveway was reconfigured to be normalized opposite of Prospect Street, where there will also be a dedicated left-turn lane into the driveway from Main Street. Various curb extension bump-outs will be used as traffic calming elements, as well as to provide pedestrian crossing improvements.
ctexaminer.com
Elevator Accident in Stamford Reveals Little Reporting, Little Accountability for Safety
What Tab Batts says happened late on the afternoon of July 11 would make any elevator rider’s hair stand on end. Batts lives in the 22-story Allure building in Stamford’s high-rise development, Harbor Point. Batts, an independent contractor who delivers packages for Amazon, said he parked his van after a day’s work and was on his way up to his seventh-floor apartment.
wlad.com
Danbury grocery store owner sentenced for tax offenses
A Brookfield woman has been sentenced to probation for failing to collect, account for and pay over the federal income taxes and FICA taxes associated with cash wages paid to several employees. 47-year old Lizbel Sanchez was also ordered to pay a $400,000 fine. She is a minority owner of Danbury Food Corp., which operates a C-Town grocery store in Danbury. Sanchez was responsible for accounting and financial records. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Sanchez also failed to account for and pay FICA taxes and Federal Unemployment Tax on the taxable wages of those employees paid in cash. Sanchez has paid $408,000 in restitution to the IRS. Additional tax losses will be addressed civilly by the IRS.
connect-bridgeport.com
Menards Wait Proves Worthwhile as Ground Broken for Multi-Million, 240,000 Square Foot Retail Facility
For those doubting Menards would be coming to Bridgeport after a multi-year delay fueled by COVID-19 and supply issues among others, you can put that doubt aside. This afternoon, Menards made it official with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Charles Pointe Crossing development. “We are going to get started in...
wlad.com
Danbury Planners to consider fast food restaurant applications
The Danbury Planning Commission is meeting tonight and could approve plans for a fast food restaurant and medical office to replace the Pier 1 Imports at the corner of Sugar Hollow Road and Backus Avenue. A drive-thru Chipotle restaurant is looking to add another location in the City. The old building would be demolished and replaced with a one-story mixed use building about half the size. Planning officials say the expected peak traffic to the site would not create conditions adversely affecting traffic safety or cause undue congestion. The developer agreed to pay 25-thousand dollars to the City so Danbury can purchase and install video camera detection equipment for the traffic signals.
wlad.com
COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury area updated by Conn. DPH
The number of COVID-19 cases reported by most municipalities in the Greater Danbury area to the Connecticut Department of Public Health held fairly steady this week compared to last. Brookfield and Danbury cut their case rates in half, but Ridgefield nearly tripled. Redding did not report any positive cases for the 2nd week in a row. According to the report ending October 20th, there were 24 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 15, and Brookfield had 7. There were 6 COVID cases in New Fairfield, 15 in New Milford, and 17 in Newtown, 0 in Redding while Ridgefield had 22.
wlad.com
Bethel, Stony Hill Fire put new portable radios into service
Bethel, Stony Hill Fire put new portable radios into service. New portable radios have been distributed to Bethel Fire & EMS and Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company. After FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant applications were turned down over the years, the departments sought town funding. The money was approved earlier this year by the Fire Commission and the Boards of Selectmen and Finance. The equipment was purchased from Utility Communications. Officials say after some supply chain delays and work to tweak and fine tune the extensive programming, they were finally put into service. The portable radios replace 16 year old technology, no longer serviceable. The old equipment also didn't meet the strenuous demands of the fire service.
connect-bridgeport.com
After 30-Plus Years, National Retailer to Close at Mall
A Bridgeport City official as well as a store employee have confirmed that one of the oldest retail establishments at Meadowbrook Mall will be closing its doors. JOANN Fabric will cease operations early next year after more than three decades inside the facility. The business is a national retail chain that provided a wide range of fabrics along with sewing and arts and crafts supplies.
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
wiltonbulletin.com
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions
SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Port Chester Announce Plans To Close
A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks. Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. "To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it...
