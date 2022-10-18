ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
MarketRealist

Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You More This Year as the Price of Turkey Surges

The one thing that makes a Thanksgiving dinner complete (for most families) is the turkey. Packed tightly with stuffing, the turkey often serves as the main dish that compliments the entire meal. If you plan on serving turkey this Thanksgiving, there’s a good chance you’ll pay much more than you did last year, and there are a few factors at play that are driving turkey prices up.
The US Sun

What can you cook in an air fryer?

AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Mississippi Pot Roast

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. As it starts to feel more like fall outside, our friend Heather Berryhill is showing us a fun seasonal recipe for Mississippi Pot Roast. For more recipes like this one, CLICK HERE. MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST. INGREDIENTS. 1 (3-4 pounds)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
msn.com

Air Fry Your Frozen Shrimp Without Thawing Them First

Shrimp is an incredible source of weeknight protein. It cooks fast, tastes great, and can be served alongside pretty much any carb or vegetable your throw at it. It also takes well to a wide variety of seasonings—Cajun shrimp, Old Bay shrimp, garlic shrimp, soy-ginger shrimp—and can be cooked in five-to-10 minutes from completely frozen, right in your air fryer.
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Eclair

This chocolate eclair dessert is so creamy and delicious! I ate similar version in the popular bakery known as Boulangerie-Patisserie Julambre, in the popular Champs-Elysees street, Paris and I immediately fell in love with it. My friend Anna, gave me this amazing recipe that brings me back in Paris each time am eating it. Here is the recipe:
AOL Corp

How to avoid these common pie crust mistakes

When considering essential skills in baking, creating a perfect pie crust is often near the top of many people's lists. Unfortunately, it is common for some people to find creating a homemade crust daunting or intimidating, especially when the baking is for the holidays or special events. Even though making...
Food & Wine

Parmesan-Braised Gigante Beans with Turkey

Warm herbs, like sage and rosemary, complement the bites of al dente beans and rich, tender turkey in this Parmesan-Braised Gigante Beans with Turkey recipe from Justin Chapple. Thanks to the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese rind in the braising liquid, the broth for the bean and turkey stew is rich with a nutty flavor and silky texture. Braising leftover roasted turkey thighs and drumsticks not only makes them fall-apart tender, but the bones add rich flavor and texture to the final dish. If you are using a separated turkey drumstick and thigh, begin checking for doneness after 45 minutes.
wpgxfox28.com

Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
Allrecipes.com

Pan-Fried Pork Chops

Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
mailplus.co.uk

Hard-pressed shoppers swap to Spam

SPAM - and even the cursed spam fritters - are making a comeback as Middle Britain attempts to navigate the cost of living crisis. Sales of the pink processed meat are up 34 per cent as part of a wider return to tinned food, cheap cuts of meat and even fish heads.
AOL Corp

2 simple ways to save on your McDonald’s order

A television commercial from 1969 shows a well-to-do-looking man being served a McDonald’s meal on a silver platter. Fine dining for a cheap price. “When you pay for two hamburgers, French fries and a Coke, you get change back from your dollar,” the narrator says as the butler drops the change on the table.

