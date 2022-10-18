Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. transit millage town hall set for Monday
A town hall by some Republicans opposing a countywide proposed transit millage has been rescheduled for this week. This in-person event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Independence Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Drive. he 10-year, 0.95-mill transit levy, if approved, “will vastly expand the...
Suggestions sought for de-looping Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
More people might be inclined to make downtown Pontiac a walkable space – if the state’s Woodward Avenue Loop redesign supports pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders, among others. That’s just one thread among more than 80 responses to an Michigan Department of Transportation survey asking residents about their...
Deputy clerk overseeing election, other functions after Southfield clerk’s resignation
A former Southfield city clerk resigned about three weeks before Election Day, but residents need not be concerned about who will be overseeing the balloting process Nov. 8. Deputy Clerk Nicole Humphries has been running elections in Southfield since 2019, when the state began investigating the possibility of fraud by former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, said city spokesman Michael Manion.
Stretch of roadway named in memory of Deputy Bob Loken
A stretch of roadway in Independence Township now bears the name of the late Bob Loken, a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who died last January after battling pancreatic cancer. A master K-9 trainer who worked throughout the law enforcement community, Loken was highly respected and...
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
School bullying still part of the fabric of our schools
Bullying remains a significant issue for students across the state, but Oakland County is making progress in recognizing and solving the problem. October is Bullying Awareness Month as schools throughout the county continue to work on creating a safe atmosphere for students. According to a 2021-22 Michigan Profile for Healthy...
Motorcyclist, 20, dies after colliding with deer, crossing into oncoming traffic in Highland
A 20-year-old Commerce Township man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday after he hit a deer and then was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic, officials said. The motorcyclist, Lucas Dreven Nash, was operating a 2010 Yamaha R6 southbound on Harvey Lake Road...
Psych testing shows accused killer of grandmother is incompetent for trial
A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother is incompetent for trial, based on findings from recent psychiatric testing. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, was charged with open murder and felony firearms for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72. She was killed March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments where Mack, 23, was reportedly living with her at the time.
No trial for teen driver in fatal traffic crash
A Detroit teenager who was behind the wheel when he crashed his vehicle, killing two teen passengers and injuring a third opted out of trial Monday by entering a plea in Oakland County Circuit Court. On the day his trial was scheduled to begin, Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, pleaded no...
Suspect faces murder charge in Hazel Park workplace shooting
A Sterling Heights man is jailed without bond after police say he fatally shot a coworker following an argument at LG Energy Solution in Hazel Park. Malik L. Dixon-Lynch, 25, was arraigned Tuesday before Hazel Park 43rd District Judge Brian Hartwell in Friday’s shooting in the parking lot at 1400 E. 10 Mile Road.
Teenager charged in slaying of Lyft driver
A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.
Sheriff releases name of slain Lyft driver; charges possibly Tuesday for shooting suspect
Charges are expected to be announced this week — possibly Tuesday — against the 19-year-old Pontiac man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a female Lyft driver last Friday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Dina Terrell. Terrell, 49, was an Eastpointe...
Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents
A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
Mott Children’s Hospital specialists providing care in Pontiac
Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health are bringing pediatric specialty care to Trinity Health Oakland Hospital, formerly St. Joseph Mercy Oakland. The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved the joint operating agreement that will make pediatric specialty care from U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital available to Oakland County families. Trinity Health Michigan’s Board of Directors has also approved the venture, according to a release from Trinity Health.
It’s wooden mitten season, as Oakland County’s teams start the football postseason
Up until now, everyone’s been chasing points. Now, they’re chasing mittens. The pursuit of the MHSAAA ‘wooden mitten’ trophies starts Friday, when the 2022 playoffs kick off, and there are plenty of Oakland County teams with aspirations of deep runs. And it’s not like that’s uncommon...
Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings
Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
Photo gallery from the Division 1 regional semifinal between Rochester Adams and Troy
Rochester Adams defeated Troy 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout following a 3-3 draw through regulation and overtime to win a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Photo gallery of Rochester Adams’ district soccer victory over Eisenhower
Rochester Adams defeated Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district soccer championship game at Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Birmingham Marian sweeps Farmington Hills Mercy in Catholic League volleyball final
Farmington Hills Mercy couldn’t corral all those Mustangs. Outside hitter Izzy Busignani made 18 kills and outside hitter Molly Banta had eight to lead Birmingham Marian to a 3-0 victory over the Marlins in the championship match of the Catholic League Bishop Division volleyball tournament at University Liggett on Tuesday night.
