A 19-year-old Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver last week has been arraigned on a felony charge, punishable by up to life in prison. Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the Oct. 21 death of Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe. At arraignment before 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker, he was denied bond and is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO