WTOP
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting
D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast. Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The department said DC Fire and EMS...
WUSA
Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WTOP
Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
Bay Net
U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
Officers investigate Northeast, DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Bay Net
Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County. The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as...
WTOP
DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room
The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
fox5dc.com
Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out
WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
Man killed in Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
WTOP
$50,000 reward offered after USPS carrier robbery in Montgomery Co.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery. The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac, Maryland. A press release from the inspection service did not include information on...
Man suffers traumatic injuries in Northwest DC hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a person riding a scooter was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the man was hit by a car near the intersection of 4th Street, P Street, and New Jersey Avenue. It happened around 8 p.m. When help arrived, the man was unconscious but breathing. He has since been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. A watch commander with the department's third district said early Friday that the man underwent surgery overnight and is suffering from traumatic brain and spinal injuries.
NBC Washington
Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's
A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
WTOP
Indicted former registrar, struggling to raise funds for a lawyer, appears in Prince William County court
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White is struggling to raise funds to defend against corruption charges she says are motivated by politics. White, 51, of Occoquan,...
fox5dc.com
Contee says 'significant progress' being made in brutal DC Metrobus attack investigation
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said "significant progress" is being made in the investigation into a brutal attack on a woman onboard a D.C. Metrobus. In an interview with FOX 5 Friday, Contee said D.C. Police are working closely with Metro Transit Police investigators and "hope to bring that matter to closure sooner rather than later."
