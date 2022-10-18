ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
The Denver Gazette

Klee with Three: Remembering the '97 Broncos and Super Bowl XXXII as they're honored Sunday

Klee with Three: Sports editor Paul Klee's three thoughts on Broncos-Jets on Sunday: 1. All the hail the (first) champs Where were you on Jan. 25, 1998? I was getting hit by a flare on 16th Street Mall. LoDo got a little rowdy that night, but what a party it was after the Broncos beat the Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII. Sunday, the Broncos will honor their first champs...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller OUT Against Ravens, Others Questionable

Ward is going to miss his second straight game with a concussion. The fifth-year cornerback suffered a concussion in the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland won’t have Wyatt Teller due to the calf injury he gained against the New England Patriots last week. It will be the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries

Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports

Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury

Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
CBS Sports

Lions' Josh Reynolds: Dealing with knee issue

Reynolds was a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. While Reynolds gutted through a sprained ankle in the Lions' last two games before a Week 6 bye, he's now dealing with a new health concern. His status thus should be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Dallas. DJ Chark (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the team's healthy wide receivers behind top option Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Chargers' Joshua Palmer: Misses practice Wednesday

Palmer (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday. With that, Palmer's status is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. The wideout is coming off a nine-catch, 57-yard effort (on 12 targets) in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos. Palmer's added volume in the contest was due to the absence of Keenan Allen (hamstring), who logged a limited practice Wednesday.

