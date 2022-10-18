ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
What The Hell Was Happening At These M-MSU Games In The ’40s?

Apparently, in the 1940s, people could just run onto the field at halftime and start fights. How else would you explain these videos?. This game between the University of Michigan and what was then Michigan Agricultural College was tied 7-7 at half time when fans from both sides streamed onto the field and began what is described as a 'brawl' by the guy who posted this video online, a self-described UM Football historian who goes by Dr. Sap.
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History Meeting

Three years ago, the Mason Area Historical Society hosted author Rod Sadler at their October monthly meeting to discuss a couple of true crimes in mid-Michigan’s local history. This year, he will be back with the group to talk about one more at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Mason Area Historical Museum, 200 E. Ash Street in Mason. Admission is free and the public is invited, but parental discretion is advised.
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing

Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More

It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
Best Places to Get Halloween Candy in Greater Lansing

Halloween is days away and with everyone just about set on what costume they're going to wear, the next question is: where are the best places to find candy in Greater Lansing?. I think we can help you out with this. There are awesome places you and your friends can...
CBS Crime Drama Depicts Saginaw Surrogate Nightmare: Watch

If you're into crime dramas like I am, then the FBI brand of shows on CBS is probably familiar and a favorite. As with most crime shows on television, there is always an element of reality and often the depiction of real-life events. This month FBI: International is bringing the storyline to Michigan.
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days: Oct. 19th

Heading into the final three weeks of the campaign, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s war chest has quite a bit more in it than Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett’s. As reported by the Detroit Free Press and according to recently filed campaign finance reports in the 7th Congressional district race, Slotkin had close to $4 million on hand on Sept. 30, compared to around $120,000 for Barrett. During the quarter, she raised $1.9 million, for nearly $9 million total this election cycle. Barrett, meanwhile, reported raising $670,195 for the three-month period and about $2 million for the cycle through his main campaign committee and a separate fund.
