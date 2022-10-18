ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

MNF: Bears and Patriots Player Prop Bets

The New England Patriots (3-3) host the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are favored by 10.5 at SI Sportsbook, even without the starting QB being named yet. Whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, though, it should be the Patriots that come out on top. Damien Harris is expected to play after missing last week with an injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Patriots’ Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Bears on Monday Night, per Report

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will return from injury for Monday night’s game against the Bears, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain on the final play of New England’s game against the Ravens in Week 3. As a result, the second-year quarterback missed three games while he recovered.
CHICAGO, IL
Clayton News Daily

Panthers Wouldn’t Trade DE Brian Burns for Two First-Round Picks, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers made two significant trades this past week, but the team apparently isn’t preparing for a total rebuild. In the wake of the firing of coach Matt Rhule, Carolina shipped star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers and wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

Christian McCaffrey Expected to Make 49ers Debut vs. Chiefs, per Report

Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon when San Francisco faces the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes two days after the Panthers traded McCaffrey in a blockbuster deal in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?

The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ravens RB JK Dobbins Out With Injury vs. Browns

The Ravens began the season without JK Dobbins, as he finished up his recovery from the torn ACL that cost him the entire 2021 season. After four games back, the explosive running back will be sidelined once again, after going under the knife for another knee surgery. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football

View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the 2022 high school football season, SBLive Sports took a look at the best edge rushers, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties expected to be the cream of the crop across the national high school football landscape. Now we're checking...
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension

Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
