Read full article on original website
Related
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident… The post LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident appeared first on Outsider.
Effingham Radio
Billy Ray Cyrus And Girlfriend Engaged?
Is Billy Ray Cyrus engaged? According to reports, his recent social media post supports the theory. On Tuesday (October 18th), the 61-year-old singer and his girlfriend, Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, who is allegedly in her 20s, posted a picture of themselves embracing while Firerose shows off a large engagement ring. The...
Effingham Radio
Carrie Underwood On Why She’d ‘Lose Respect’ For Certain Artists
Carrie Underwood perform in concert or on any award show, you can bet she's singing live! In fact, Carrie tells Rolling Stone that she has no use for any artist who doesn't do the same. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, “You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?” That stuff is important to me.”
Effingham Radio
Bits And Pieces: Lee Brice & Russell Dickerson
Songwriting organizations SESAC, BMI, and ASCAP gathered on Wednesday (October 19th) to celebrate the success of Lee Brice‘s latest back-to-back Number One hits, “One Of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Lee co-wrote both songs. Russell Dickerson has released a music video...
Comments / 0