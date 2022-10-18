ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Apple-Movies-Top-10

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0idd9flC00

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Where the Crawdads Sing

3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru

5. Bullet Train

6. Emily the Criminal

7. Clerks III

8. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

9. Vengeance (2022)

10. Better Off Dead

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Bandit

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. God’s Country

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. Dead for a Dollar

8. The Enforcer

9. To Leslie

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Bride knits wedding dress for less than $300 and documents 45-day process

When one bride found herself in a time crunch to get the perfect dress before her wedding, she put her creative skills to work. Veronika Lindberg Heino, better known by her nickname Kika, knitted her own dress for a fraction of the cost that many brides spend and she documented every moment of it.
ABC News

ABC News

879K+
Followers
185K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy