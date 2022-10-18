Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford getting massively criticized for signing to fight David Avanesyan
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is taking massive criticism from fans for pulling out of the negotiations for a match against Errol Spence Jr to sign for a fight against David Avanesyan on December 10th. Crawford’s credibility is hurt big time with this move. After this, it’s hard to imagine...
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
BoxingNews24.com
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
BoxingNews24.com
Haney reacts to Malignaggi saying he’ll duck Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Devin Haney fired back at Paulie Malignaggi tonight in response to him predicting that he’s going to duck Vasyl Lomachenko rather than fighting him next. Earlier today, Malignaggi predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would vacate his undisputed lightweight title instead of going along with what Top Rank wants him to do in defending against Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in his next fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis visits Adrien Broner in training camp
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis visited Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in training camp today. The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) Broner, 33, posted a photo of him and Tank Davis inside the gym. Adrien looks like he’s lost weight and has a considerably more healthy look to him than when he was scheduled to face Omar Figueroa last summer on August 20th.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte still bitter about Deontay Wilder not fighting him
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte appears to be still resentful about not getting a title shot when Deontay Wilder held the WBC heavyweight belt from 2015 to 2020. It’s all water under the bridge now. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) no longer holds the WBC belt, and Whyte has been knocked out in two out of his last three fights.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room
Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time. The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr vs. Eimantas Stanionis a possibility
By Dan Ambrose: IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr could face unbeaten WBA ‘regular’ champ Eimantas Stanionis now that Terence Crawford has bowed out to face David Avanesyan. There’s also a possibility that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) could move up to 154 to begin campaigning. in that weight...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence vs. Crawford moved to Feb.4th in Las Vegas
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight has now reportedly been moved to February 4th in Las Vegas. It still hasn’t been finalized, so the Feb.4th working date is tentative. The previous working date was November for the Spence vs. Crawford fight, but that date had...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo wants Bivol, the guy that beat him” – says Eddie Hearn
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez still wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol after losing to him last May. Canelo still wants revenge for what Bivol did to him earlier this year, schooling the Mexican star and making him look like a one-dimensional boxer from start to finish at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo vs. Bivol rematch in May if Dmitry beats Ramirez
By Craig Page: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn states that Canelo Alvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol in May if the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defeats challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. Hearn says that Canelo’s loss to Bivol last May was a...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney expected to vacate 135-lb titles to avoid Vasyl Lomachenko
By Sam Volz: Devin Haney should do the right thing by defending his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko next in the third & final of his three-fight contract with Top Rank. Paulie Malignaggi predicts that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) will vacate his title instead of facing Lomachenko and losing...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence rejects tune-up against Rolly Romero
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr has rejected a fight against a recently knocked out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, saying he’s not interested in a “tune-up.”. Romero was blasted out in six rounds last May by secondary WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and doesn’t seem interested in taking a pay cut to start over like most challengers after they get whipped.
Comments / 0