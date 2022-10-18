Justin Moore tapped Priscilla Block to join him on his new single, “You, Me & Whiskey,” and she couldn't be more thrilled. As a fan of Justin's, Priscilla tells us she loved both the song and the chance to record with him. “When I listened to it, I was like this song feels like so me. I love whiskey, so it totally made sense. And then just obviously getting that invite, it was just such an honor. It’s cool, because I’ve always been such a big fan. So, when I heard it, it just made sense. It felt like me and just felt like so right. I was like, ‘Let’s Go! When are we getting in the studio?’ And it all played out perfect.”

