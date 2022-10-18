ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GloRilla Says She’s Made No Money From “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
Rising rap star GloRilla says she’s yet to make any money from her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” despite its success. The Memphis native made the claim while airing out her grievances with collaborator Hitkidd, who produced the song. “Ni**a done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows) ,” the budding newcomer wrote on Facebook.

“But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder,” GloRilla shared. “I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this, I still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together, even doe he been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat’s another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could’ve been came out about the snake shit he been doing to me.”

GloRilla also accused Hitkidd of being disgruntled over her decision not to sign with his record label, Blac Noize. She wrote, “Ni**as been salty ever since I ain’t sign to dey label to be a group for $0.” Before ending her rant, the 23-year-old also charged that Hitkidd with signing away the rights to “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” without her knowledge. “One more thing before I log out,” GloRilla added. “Ni**a, you signed da song away the first week (without me knowing) for [$50,000] because you didn’t know how big it was gone be. Should I keep going?”

GloRilla’s Facebook posts have since been deleted.

Hitkidd took to Twitter to defend himself against the allegations, claiming ownership over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and that GloRilla included the song in her recording contract without his permission. “So basically, these folks are trying to take me to court over ‘F.N.F.’ because they want to own the song, but they want to own the song to put it on this EP, which both parties knew,” Hitkidd wrote. “So tell me how you gone put ‘F.N.F.’ in your contract without telling me after I told you and your manager, every day that we was in L.A. with Saweetie, that labels are going to try to sign you because of ‘F.N.F.,’ so watch out. I also told you to let me know when labels reach out so we can be on the same page, but you still went and signed my song without telling me.”

The 27-year-old producer also blasted a 300 Entertainment employee for involving herself in his business with the label. “And Jenn from 300 [Entertainment] lame too for telling her boss I was signed to them and I wasn’t,” he continued. “Everybody mad ’cause I wouldn’t sign to them.”

The Memphis native also says he warned GloRilla and her management team to use their own legal representation instead of attorneys retained by the label. “I told her and her manager not to use the lawyers from the label, they still did,” he wrote. “I’m the last person to lie to make me look good.”

Hitkidd’s tweets have also since been deleted from his account.

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” has been a massive hit since its release earlier this year, peaking at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since spawned a remix featuring Latto and JT of the City Girls, minting GloRilla as an overnight success and new fan favorite. She also formed a recent alliance with Cardi B , who she gifted a pricey watch after the Bronx native hopped on her “Tomorrow 2” track. The Collective Music Group signee is currently putting the finishing touches on her debut EP, Anyways Life’s Great , which is slated for release on Nov. 11.

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

