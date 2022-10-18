ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Feels Misunderstood By “New Female Rappers”

By Jessica Bennett
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEg0S_0idd9Owx00

Nicki Minaj admits to feeling misunderstood by many of the rappers she’s influenced, the Queens MC reveals in a new Q&A.

“I don’t think the new female rappers really understand who I am,” Minaj, 39, shared with Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview as she discussed her hesitancy to lean into overtly sexual material at the request of young rappers looking for a feature.

More from VIBE.com

“A lot of the girls that came before me, they really were those sexual beings, and I was so inspired by them. But I’m not like that, I’m more the goofy girl,” she explained, adding that she approached her smash single Super Freaky Girl” from a “funny and goofy” perspective, not one of explicit sexuality.

“And so I still felt true to myself on ‘Super Freaky Girl.’ As opposed to, a lot of people were sending me songs, Jada, a lot of female rappers, especially, and I didn’t want to be mean, but every other word was ‘pu**y’ and ‘f**king’ and da da da, and I wasn’t there. I don’t think I can ever fully be there.”

Minaj added that men within the industry have also approached her for features she simply wasn’t comfortable executing.

“Even some of the new male rappers—I turned down a Gunna song because it was just moaning and groaning on the track, but Drake ended up doing it and it worked great for them. And free Gunna by the way, I have to make sure I say that,” she added. “But it’s just like, I told her I’m not there. I said, ‘Look, sweetheart, I’ve put this song on 50 times to try to write to it. I can’t. I’m just not in that moment right now.’ Not saying that I’m not a freak with my husband, you understand? I’m not saying that at all, okay? But I don’t choose to express the sexual side right now in that overt way.”

The wife and mother also vented about young artists immulating their faves a bit too closely, believing that it diminishes their own artistry.

“What I’m seeing now is that so many new artists are trying to become the person they looked up to instead of giving us a new flavor! And it’s irking the crap out of me,” she admitted. “I know I could see so much talent in some of the new artists, females, males, whatever. But they lose me when I’m seeing the person who they are trying to be like or sound like more than I’m seeing who they are.”

The hitmaker went on to name prominent artists of years-past who valued individuality, with Jada agreeing that stars from 2Pac to Left-Eye “had to” be themselves to flourish.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I want to urge all the new artists to just believe in yourself,” Minaj went on, “trust that you are that superstar that you loved coming up, and get that something special! Please! For god’s sake! [Laughs].”

The interview drops days after Nicki and southern spitter Latto engaged in a heated back-and-forth via Twitter following her public complaints of the Recording Academy moving “Super Freaky Girl” from the rap to pop category for potential Grammy nods, while Latto’s “Fantasy”-sampled track “Big Energy” wasn’t.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg

Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.” On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd.More from VIBE.comJeezy Was Set To Appear On Kanye West's Shelved 'The Shop' EpisodeDJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged ThreatsHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic Remarks During his 5-minute rant, West, 45, claimed Noreaga was his “brother,” and knew that the Drink Champs host “is under pressure.” “If you look at the...
Vibe

The Game Trolls 50 Cent’s Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise

The Game used 50 Cent’s estranged relationship with his son to troll him in another round of their longstanding beef. The Compton native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to show love to his child, Harlem Taylor, but the West Coast rapper couldn’t resist tying the post to his rival.  In the first post, The Game, legally known as Jayceon Taylor, uploaded a throwback picture of Fiddy, née Curtis Jackson, with his son Marquise Jackson. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he captioned the mocking post. Taylor, 42, followed up with a throwback of himself and a younger photo...
Vibe

DJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged Threats

DJ Akademiks has expressed his willingness to take his feud with Lil Baby to a legal level. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the Atlanta rapper threatened him on his latest album, It’s Only Me. Ak is referenced on two occasions throughout the LP that was released on Friday (Oct. 14). On the Future-assisted track “From Now On,” Baby says “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” in reference to the media personality’s claims that he makes more money than the Grammy winner.More from VIBE.comKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergLil Baby Denies Migos...
Vibe

Lil Baby Denies Migos Beef After Years Of Speculation

After years of speculation, Lil Baby has set the record straight regarding the alleged beef between himself and his Quality Control labelmates, Migos. The Atlanta rapper sat down with Posted On The Corner on Tuesday (Oct. 18) as part of his press run after releasing It’s Only Me this past Friday (Oct. 14). “Hell nah!” the 27-year-old said with a firm headshake around the 13:30 mark after being asked if there were any underlying issues with the Grammy-nominated trio. The “Heyy” rapper went on to explain his desire to speak on these types of situations, but ultimately why he does not....
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Vibe

Former NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot Dead At 32

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a Pennsylvania bar on Sunday morning (Oct. 16), WFMZ reports. He was 32 years old. The shooting reportedly took place outside the Legends bar and restaurant in the Muhlenberg Township of Berks County, PA. Dennard was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after being transported. His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the coroner.More from VIBE.comAsian Doll College Concert Leaves Two Shot And More InjuredDrake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL GamesRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Vibe

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Vibe

Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health

Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game. Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism “He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Yung Joc Mistakenly Sends Stranger $1800 On Zelle

Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 on Zelle and implored the unknown recipient to return it.  Joc, née Jasiel Amon Robinson, admitted to his blunder on Wednesday (Oct. 19), sharing the incident with his followers via Instagram. More from VIBE.comMa$e Responds To Diddy's "Fake Pastor" Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3MDiddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake PastorKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Robinson, 42, can be seen in the captured messages pleading with the mysterious figure—who seemingly blocked his phone number—to send his cash back.  “Hi can you please return...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Vibe

50 Cent Reveals True Reason Behind His Son’s Money Outbursts

50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, have been going back and forth over the last few weeks regarding child support. While Marquise has publicly expressed his interest in mending things with his father, the 47-year-old has no interest based on how the situation has been handled and the true reason behind it. In his interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (Oct. 19), Charlamagne Tha God asked the former G-Unit leader if there was any chance of him and Marquise reconciling.More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Knocks Dad 50 Cent's Claim That He Just Wants AttentionThe Game Trolls 50 Cent's Estranged Relationship...
Vibe

GloRilla Says She’s Made No Money From “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Rising rap star GloRilla says she’s yet to make any money from her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” despite its success. The Memphis native made the claim while airing out her grievances with collaborator Hitkidd, who produced the song. “Ni**a done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows),” the budding newcomer wrote on Facebook. “But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder,” GloRilla shared. “I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after...
Vibe

Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage In Las Vegas: “Do You Mind If I Just Sing A Couple Songs To You?”

Usher shared a special moment with Issa Rae last Saturday (Oct. 15) during a performance for his Las Vegas Residency. The 44-year-old R&B singer connected with the Hollywood mogul for an intimate delivery of “Superstar.” The moment was shared by both stars on social media. “I love you Issa Rae,” Usher exclaimed as the two swayed to the live music.More from VIBE.comWhy Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Necessary ViewingUsher Celebrates 44th Birthday With Surprise Party In Las VegasIssa Rae Named Honoree At The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala “Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple [of] songs to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West For “Infliction Of Emotional Distress”

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, has moved to file a lawsuit against Kanye West after the rapper publicly attributed Floyd’s death to fentanyl. According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington is seeking $250 million in damages. A news release that details the legal action against Ye notes “harassment, misappropriation, defamation” and “infliction of emotional distress” as reasoning for the suit. “Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” reads the suit.More from VIBE.comAhmaud Arbery's Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter CommentsTalib Kweli Accuses...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Captivates New And Old Fans With ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Joyce Wrice cements her blossoming place in R&B history with the arrival of her Tiny Desk. Throughout her 17-minute set, diehard fans get fed with their favorite hits including “Chandler,” “Falling in Love,” “Must Be Nice,” and “On One” from her debut album, Overgrown, and the lead singles, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” and “Iced Tea,” from her most recent EP, Motive. Wearing a white crop top, elbow-length gloves, and matching cut-out maxi skirt, the 30-year-old West Coast songbird was joined by her live band dressed in all-black with dark sunglasses, comprised of Branden Akinyele, Christian Carey, fellow singer Mack Keane, and renowned...
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy