ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Spends 10 Years On Billboard 200 Chart

By Armon Sadler
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikJjM_0idd9N4E00

Kendrick Lamar ’s impactful discography has earned another major credit as his sophomore album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City reached 520 consecutive weeks (10 years) on the Billboard 200 Albums chart . Though the 2012 LP currently sits at #43 per the latest chart release, it debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 upon its Oct. 22, 2012 release, and sold 242k units in its first week.

Notably, the Grammy-nominated album is also the longest-charting Hip-Hop studio album of all time, only trailing Eminem’s 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits which remained on the charts for 601 weeks.

More from VIBE.com

Rolling Stone recently named Good Kid the “Greatest Concept Album Of All Time,” standing tall atop a list that included projects from Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, Raekwon, Donna Summer, Janet Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and many more legends both in and out of the Black music sphere.

Good Kid earned the Compton rapper five out of his seven total nominations at the 56th Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (“Swimming Pools”), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (“Now Or Never” featuring Mary J. Blige), Best Rap Album, and Album Of The Year.

Of course, that year’s Grammys featured the infamous snub where Macklemore & Ryan Lewis won three out of the four possible awards within the Rap category and took home Best New Artist.

Though the 2014 moment left a sour taste in the Hip-Hop communities’ mouths and is still discussed with shame to this day, the achievements of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and Kendrick Lamar’s catalog as a whole, show that he may have lost that year’s battle but won the longevity war over time.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Beyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award Nominations

Details surrounding the 2022 Soul Train Awards have been announced by BET. Hosted by actor-comedian Deon Cole, the esteemed celebration of R&B and soul music will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York ConcertChris Brown Falls "Under The Influence" In New VideoStevie Wonder Sings Ari Lennox's Praises, Asks About Her Love Life “Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true,” said the Grown-ish star, 50, in a statement. “I grew up watching ‘Soul Train’ and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a...
Vibe

Chris Brown Falls “Under The Influence” In New Video

Chris Brown delivered new visuals and a deeper look into the fan-favorite track “Under the Influence” on Thursday (Oct. 20). The Indigo deep cut finds Brown donning red hair as he croons and dances with women in a desolate warehouse.  The Child-directed piece follows the global superstar as he struggles with his “addiction” to his love for an unnamed woman. Shots of the R&B artist show him deep in contemplation, sorting through his need for her, while other shots feature a gaggle of dancers with glowing eyes seductively enticing Brown with desire. More from VIBE.comArmani Caesar And Kodak Black Live Luxe In "Diana" Music...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg And DJ Drama’s Collab Project ‘I Still Got It’ Coming This Week

Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama are gearing up for the release of their collaborative Gangsta Grillz mixtape I Still Got It, which will be available this Thursday (Oct. 20). The Long Beach rapper shared the project’s cover art on Monday (Oct. 17) via Instagram, showing a film reel with various headshots, a microphone, a dog, palm trees, and a lowrider. “C. Day music for the fans,” the 50-year-old wrote in the caption. “I. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22.” I Still Got It is an apt title for this project, as it precedes Snoop’s collaborative album with Dr. Dre entitled Missionary....
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Stop To Be Available Via Livestream

Kendrick Lamar is looking to make his Oct. 22 show at Paris’ Accor Arena, an upcoming stop on The Big Steppers Tour, an experience that all can enjoy, as the show will be available via livestream courtesy of Amazon Music and Prime Video. This communal experience will be done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Compton rapper’s Grammy-nominated LP Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spends 10 Years On Billboard 200 ChartKendrick Lamar's 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Tops Greatest Concept Albums ListKendrick Lamar Says 'Mr. Morale' Album Was "Tough" To Make The show will...
Vibe

Freddie Gibbs Drops Bars Over Jay-Z’s “This Can’t Be Life” In New Freestyle

Freddie Gibbs recently hit the west coast to grace the LA Leakers with his talents, dropping off a freestyle over a classic Jay-Z instrumental. After referring to himself as “the king of R&B” and cracking a few jokes on his rival DJ Akademiks’ recent domestic issues, the 40-year-old spitter went to work, displaying why many consider him among the top wordsmiths in the game.
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”

Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Former NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot Dead At 32

Former Jaguars cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a Pennsylvania bar on Sunday morning (Oct. 16), WFMZ reports. He was 32 years old. The shooting reportedly took place outside the Legends bar and restaurant in the Muhlenberg Township of Berks County, PA. Dennard was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after being transported. His death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 18, according to the coroner.More from VIBE.comAsian Doll College Concert Leaves Two Shot And More InjuredDrake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL GamesRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Vibe

Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg

Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.” On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd.More from VIBE.comJeezy Was Set To Appear On Kanye West's Shelved 'The Shop' EpisodeDJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged ThreatsHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic Remarks During his 5-minute rant, West, 45, claimed Noreaga was his “brother,” and knew that the Drink Champs host “is under pressure.” “If you look at the...
Vibe

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram

Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Vibe

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Vibe

The Game Trolls 50 Cent’s Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise

The Game used 50 Cent’s estranged relationship with his son to troll him in another round of their longstanding beef. The Compton native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to show love to his child, Harlem Taylor, but the West Coast rapper couldn’t resist tying the post to his rival.  In the first post, The Game, legally known as Jayceon Taylor, uploaded a throwback picture of Fiddy, née Curtis Jackson, with his son Marquise Jackson. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he captioned the mocking post. Taylor, 42, followed up with a throwback of himself and a younger photo...
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Captivates New And Old Fans With ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Joyce Wrice cements her blossoming place in R&B history with the arrival of her Tiny Desk. Throughout her 17-minute set, diehard fans get fed with their favorite hits including “Chandler,” “Falling in Love,” “Must Be Nice,” and “On One” from her debut album, Overgrown, and the lead singles, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” and “Iced Tea,” from her most recent EP, Motive. Wearing a white crop top, elbow-length gloves, and matching cut-out maxi skirt, the 30-year-old West Coast songbird was joined by her live band dressed in all-black with dark sunglasses, comprised of Branden Akinyele, Christian Carey, fellow singer Mack Keane, and renowned...
Vibe

GloRilla Says She’s Made No Money From “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Rising rap star GloRilla says she’s yet to make any money from her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” despite its success. The Memphis native made the claim while airing out her grievances with collaborator Hitkidd, who produced the song. “Ni**a done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows),” the budding newcomer wrote on Facebook. “But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder,” GloRilla shared. “I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after...
Vibe

Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health

Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game. Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism “He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West For “Infliction Of Emotional Distress”

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, has moved to file a lawsuit against Kanye West after the rapper publicly attributed Floyd’s death to fentanyl. According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington is seeking $250 million in damages. A news release that details the legal action against Ye notes “harassment, misappropriation, defamation” and “infliction of emotional distress” as reasoning for the suit. “Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma,” reads the suit.More from VIBE.comAhmaud Arbery's Mother Slams Kanye West For Black Lives Matter CommentsTalib Kweli Accuses...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Dikembe Mutombo Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently under medical treatment in Atlanta. According to ESPN, the 56-year-old Hall of Famer is reportedly in “great spirits” and focused on his recovery. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said in a statement. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”More from VIBE.comJordan Poole Breaks Silence After Draymond Green PunchIce Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To "Destroy" Big 3 LeagueDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch Revealed Atlanta Hawks principal owner...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Yung Joc Mistakenly Sends Stranger $1800 On Zelle

Yung Joc accidentally sent a stranger $1,800 on Zelle and implored the unknown recipient to return it.  Joc, née Jasiel Amon Robinson, admitted to his blunder on Wednesday (Oct. 19), sharing the incident with his followers via Instagram. More from VIBE.comMa$e Responds To Diddy's "Fake Pastor" Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3MDiddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake PastorKing Combs Brings "Can't Stop Won't Stop" To The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Robinson, 42, can be seen in the captured messages pleading with the mysterious figure—who seemingly blocked his phone number—to send his cash back.  “Hi can you please return...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy