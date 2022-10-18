ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Huskies Sweep Homecoming Series, Wolves Head to OKC

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team put on quite a homecoming show to notch a weekend sweep, the St. John's University football team made it four in a row with a win over Gustavus, the St. Cloud Norsemen won their only contest of the weekend, and the Granite City Lumberjacks swept the Loons Saturday. The University of Minnesota had a rough outing with both the men's hockey and football teams coming up short, and the Minnesota Wild fell in overtime. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State

The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo in overtime at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2. Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday

The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule

The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
SARTELL, MN
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
SARTELL, MN
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
