St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
Huskies Sweep Homecoming Series, Wolves Head to OKC
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team put on quite a homecoming show to notch a weekend sweep, the St. John's University football team made it four in a row with a win over Gustavus, the St. Cloud Norsemen won their only contest of the weekend, and the Granite City Lumberjacks swept the Loons Saturday. The University of Minnesota had a rough outing with both the men's hockey and football teams coming up short, and the Minnesota Wild fell in overtime. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season.
St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday. Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair. Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to...
Downtown St. Cloud’s Whit Gallery Set to Close in December
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An art gallery in downtown St. Cloud will soon be closing its doors. The Whit Gallery is set to close on December 15th. The gallery opened on St. Germain Street in April 2021 and has provided space for various arts programming, exhibitions, and events in the community.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State
The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo in overtime at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2. Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were...
Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday
The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Should Minnesota Have A Mandatory “Walk Your Dog” Law?
What some new dog owners don't realize before the bring a dog into their home is just how much work a dog can be. All dogs and especially large dogs need plenty of exercise and fresh air. We have 2 dogs, Astro a Labradoodle (about 80 lbs) and Zoey an...
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule
The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Go ‘Behind the Scenes’ and Watch How Central Minnesota Works
WJON Reporter Alex Svejkovsky embarked on a series of videos a few years ago to see how everyday tasks or businesses work. How they do what they do on a regular basis. Here's an encore presentation of some of those reports.
