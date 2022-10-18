Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'
Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week. In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Ex-Patriots Player Names Bill Belichick's "Favorite Person"
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long recently revealed who he thinks is Bill Belichick's "favorite person" of all time. During a recent episode of his Green Light podcast, Long said Belichick always takes it to the Cleveland Browns because of franchise legend Jim Brown. “Bill Belichick always takes...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Patriots Have Reportedly Made Decision On Starting Quarterback
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has looked sharp since making his NFL debut a few weeks back. He's 2-0 as a starter and gotten the team back to .500 since taking over for Mac Jones. But with Jones on the mend, will head coach Bill Belichick keep Zappe...
I-Team: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson busted for speeding 97 mph on turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol dash and body camera video show the stop in Sandusky County.
FOX Sports
Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for football history. New England's coach is enamored with the game’s evolution and contributions by its pioneers, their names etched like hashmarks in the annals of the sport where he's spent nearly four decades. After the Patriots’...
Tom Brady responds to rumors: ‘No retirement in my future’
Tom Brady is sticking around. How long that means, exactly, remains up to interpretation. But when it comes to walking away midseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is shutting down that talk. On Thursday, the former New England Patriots quarterback was asked about speculation from former NFL quarterback Chris Simms...
Mac Jones listed as questionable on Patriots’ final Week 7 injury report
Mac Jones may be moving closer to a return to the lineup after three weeks off with an ankle injury, but the Patriots aren’t ready to make it official yet. The quarterback was officially listed as a limited participant in practice and questionable to play Monday night against the Bears on the Patriots’ Saturday injury report, their last one of the week. He’s missed the last three games with an ankle injury.
No Patriots QB controversy: Mac Jones will start when healthy (report)
Zappe Fever has been fun. However, there reportedly isn’t any question over who the New England Patriots starting quarterback is. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports that Mac Jones will return as the starting quarterback when he is healthy enough to play. This comes off the tail of a report that Jones expects to be available to play against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Matthew Judon is playing less; here’s why it makes Patriots’ defense better
Matthew Judon’s snaps are down in 2022. But his production is up. The New England Patriots’ top pass rusher has six sacks through six games and has been a disruptive force up front. At a distance, it feels like Judon is everywhere on the field when, in fact,...
N’Keal Harry more excited to make Bears’ debut than to face Patriots
N’Keal Harry will try to start to resurrect his career in the same place it went off the rails to begin with. By coincidence of timing, the former Patriots receiver will likely make his Bears debut in Foxborough against his former team when New England hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.
Damien Harris looks likely to be active for Patriots Monday night
After missing last week’s win over Cleveland, Patriots running back Damien Harris was a full participant at practice on Thursday and Friday and met with the media after practice on Saturday. Nothing will be official until game time obviously, but both of those are generally indications of a player...
