The next king of the heavyweights
By Gav Duthie: We probably only have two years at the most to get fights between top heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua. We have had five so far, but most of them haven’t faced each other. Given the age of them all, we won’t see them for long. It will hopefully be an exciting couple of years, but after that, who takes over? Who will be the champions when these four retire?
David Benavidez: “I’m going to stop Caleb Plant”
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s going to knockout Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when he hopes to face him in May. It still remains to be seen whether Sweethands Plant will agree to fight Benavidez he failed to mention his name at the post-fight press conference last Saturday night after beating Anthony Dirrell.
Eddie Hearn: Canelo would fight Benavidez if he beat Charlo or Plant
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez would get a fight against Canelo Alvarez if he beats Jermall Charlo or Caleb Plant, says Eddie Hearn. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) needs to earn a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo by beating one of those two. It’s not...
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan
By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
David Benavidez on Canelo Alvarez: “I can hurt him”
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he will “hurt” Canelo Alvarez when he finally gets his shot to fight for the title at 168. If the WBC is never going to order the fight, or if Canelo chooses that he’s going to swerve Benavidez indefinitely, there’s no way he’s going to get the chance to hurt the golden-haired superstar.
Gervonta Davis visits Adrien Broner in training camp
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis visited Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner in training camp today. The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) Broner, 33, posted a photo of him and Tank Davis inside the gym. Adrien looks like he’s lost weight and has a considerably more healthy look to him than when he was scheduled to face Omar Figueroa last summer on August 20th.
Setting the record straight: This world is about who we like!
By Yungwes: The world is about who we like! When two similar situations occur many people side unapologetically with those they like. These same individuals aim to eradicate and decimate the character of those they dislike. Boxing more than any other sport is about WHO WE LIKE! The dirty behind the scenes maneuvering is covered like a blanket due to the so-called “fans” of the sport of boxing. The coffin has been closed on this Haney and Loma saga. We all know how the situation has played out thus far. However, again the world is about who we like and who we dislike. So for the 100th time let’s implement facts and unadulterated logic, instead of biased opinions to reach the proper conclusions.
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
Errol Spence tired of Terence Crawford’s “stalling, could’ve fought in November”
By Chris William: Errol Spence Jr expressed frustration today about Terence Crawford stalling their fight, keeping him out of the ring. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) said he could be fighting in November. Given the huge time drain waiting for this fight to happen, you...
Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz to be ordered by WBC next month at convention
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr eliminator will be ordered at the convention in Acapulco, Mexico, next week. Assuming both fighters are willing to agree to the fight, we’ll soon see Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) and Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) squaring off in a WBC title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to champion Tyson Fury.
Haney reacts to Malignaggi saying he’ll duck Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Devin Haney fired back at Paulie Malignaggi tonight in response to him predicting that he’s going to duck Vasyl Lomachenko rather than fighting him next. Earlier today, Malignaggi predicted that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would vacate his undisputed lightweight title instead of going along with what Top Rank wants him to do in defending against Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in his next fight.
Fury says he picked Chisora to help British economy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury was in the hot seat today, trying to justify his choice of Derek Chisora to the media for the December 3rd title defense of his WBC belt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) says his fight with Chisora (33-12,...
Results / Photos: Sena Agbeko defeats Isaiah Steen on Showtime
Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko rose to the occasion, scoring a career-defining upset win over previously undefeated top prospect Isaiah Steen in the 10-round super middleweight main event of a SHOBOX: The New Generation telecast from Bally’s Atlantic City Casino & Resort, site of the first ever SHOBOX® more than 21 years ago.
Spence vs. Crawford moved to Feb.4th in Las Vegas
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight has now reportedly been moved to February 4th in Las Vegas. It still hasn’t been finalized, so the Feb.4th working date is tentative. The previous working date was November for the Spence vs. Crawford fight, but that date had...
Eddie Hearn says Canelo vs. Bivol rematch in May if Dmitry beats Ramirez
By Craig Page: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn states that Canelo Alvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol in May if the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defeats challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. Hearn says that Canelo’s loss to Bivol last May was a...
Bob Arum wants Haney vs. Lomachenko, winner fights Shakur Stevenson
By Sam Volz: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed today that he wants to match Vasyl Lomachenko against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, with the winner facing Shakur Stevenson. Arum is going to need to possibly do some convincing to Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) because there is already talk that...
Boxing Results: Floyd Schofield Jr. KO’s Daniel Rosas!
By Ken Hissner: At Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California Thursday over DAZN Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions) presented in the Main Event ABF Continental Americas Lightweight champion unbeaten Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield, Jr. stopped Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas in the first round. In the co-feature former WBA Mini World champion Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz defeated former WBC International Mini champ Maria “La Imparable” Micheo Santizo.
Devin Haney expected to vacate 135-lb titles to avoid Vasyl Lomachenko
By Sam Volz: Devin Haney should do the right thing by defending his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko next in the third & final of his three-fight contract with Top Rank. Paulie Malignaggi predicts that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) will vacate his title instead of facing Lomachenko and losing...
Tyson Fury defends against Derek Chisora on Dec.3rd in London
By Charles Brun: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his belt against his old buddy Derek Chisora on December 3rd at the 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury already beat Chisora in two non-non-competitive fights in 2011 & 2014, and now he’s facing him in a third....
Errol Spence rejects tune-up against Rolly Romero
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr has rejected a fight against a recently knocked out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, saying he’s not interested in a “tune-up.”. Romero was blasted out in six rounds last May by secondary WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and doesn’t seem interested in taking a pay cut to start over like most challengers after they get whipped.
