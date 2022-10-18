ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: Vote For Democratic Commissioners In St. Mary’s County

ST. INIGOES, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Geneva Blackmer of St. Inigoes:. It is more important than ever to really consider your options when you vote this year. We have a strong slate of Democratic candidates for County Commissioner, all of whom have a drive to work for our residents and bring our County into the future. They are Sheila Milburn for District 1, Brandon Russell for District 2, and Steve Tuttle for District 4.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $72 Million For State Revitalization Program Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduates 13 New Officers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Violation of Peace Order- On October 15, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the 27100 block of Barton Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Rashell Gail Tucker, age 18 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by yelling at the victim. Tucker was arrested and charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Chesapeake Bay 2022 Young-Of-Year Survey Results Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced results of this year’s juvenile striped bass survey, which tracks the reproductive success of the iconic fish in the Chesapeake Bay. The 2022 young-of-year index is 3.6, which is slightly higher than last year’s result, but remains below...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21

Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland

SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Republican Party at critical juncture as election nears

Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in Maryland’s recent history. After two terms, including a landslide victory in 2018, Hogan leaves office with a 62% approval rating according to a Sept. 19 Goucher College Poll. By comparison, his gubernatorial predecessor had a 40% approval rating when he left office in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'Yes On 4' campaign makes push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland

BALTIMORE - With just weeks before midterm elections in Maryland, those in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana are doubling down their efforts to get voters to vote "Yes" on Question Four.The "Yes On 4" campaign, Chaired by former Baltimore Raven Eugene Monroe held a news conference Thursday."It is important that although the polling is strong that we continue to amplify the voice of this campaign," Monroe said. MORE: WJZ voter's guideQuestion Four would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and up in Maryland next year. The state would join 19 others and Washington, D.C. that have already legalized marijuana.Recent polls...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy