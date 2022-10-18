Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: Vote For Democratic Commissioners In St. Mary’s County
ST. INIGOES, Md. — The following letter comes to us from Geneva Blackmer of St. Inigoes:. It is more important than ever to really consider your options when you vote this year. We have a strong slate of Democratic candidates for County Commissioner, all of whom have a drive to work for our residents and bring our County into the future. They are Sheila Milburn for District 1, Brandon Russell for District 2, and Steve Tuttle for District 4.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $72 Million For State Revitalization Program Awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
Bay Net
Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduates 13 New Officers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 13 new officers following graduation of its 63rd Basic Recruit Class on October 14. The ceremony at Sandy Point State Park was the culmination of 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. Their coursework included Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation. The recruits faced challenging tasks that tested their strength, such as enduring OC spray and undergoing water survival training.
Bay Net
The Mission Of St. Mary’s County Hosting Operations Fundraiser, Meal Train
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – When brothers Richard and Robert Myers first founded The Mission 10 years ago, their ultimate goal was to serve the most underserved part of the homeless population – single, able-bodied adults without children. They have now served a multitude of people in need and...
Bay Net
Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Violation of Peace Order- On October 15, 2022, Dep. Campbell responded to the 27100 block of Barton Street in Mechanicsville, for the reported protective order violation. Investigation determined Rashell Gail Tucker, age 18 of Mechanicsville, violated a valid court order by yelling at the victim. Tucker was arrested and charged with Peace Order: Fail to Comply.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Health Announces First Human Monkeypox-Related Death in the State
Per The Maryland Department of Health (MDH): The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed and reported the death of a Maryland resident in which human monkeypox (MPX) was a contributing factor. The individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case. MDH will not be providing additional information to protect patient confidentiality.
Bay Net
Chesapeake Bay 2022 Young-Of-Year Survey Results Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced results of this year’s juvenile striped bass survey, which tracks the reproductive success of the iconic fish in the Chesapeake Bay. The 2022 young-of-year index is 3.6, which is slightly higher than last year’s result, but remains below...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fall Foliage Report – October 21
Maryland has been called “America in Miniature” – you can find just about any kind of natural feature here, except a desert. This has extended to the weather in recent days, with snow falling in Western Maryland and sunny, 70 degree days and blue skies on the Eastern Shore. The snowfall caused the loss of a lot of leaves, leaving areas in western and northern Garrett County past peak conditions. In other areas of the state we’re seeing color changes in a pattern consistent with past years, just with the fall colors turned up a welcome notch.
Bay Net
Fall Trout Stocking Begins Across Southern Maryland
SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!. Calvert County:. -Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout. -Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout. Charles County:
Some St. Mary's Businesses Instructed To Shelter In Place For Shooting Investigation: Sheriff
Some businesses in St. Mary’s County have been instructed to shelter in place as the sheriff’s office investigates reports of shots fired. At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of MacArthur Boulevard in California to investigate.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – October 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anglers are bundling up and enjoying fall fishing at its finest out on the Chesapeake Bay and in Maryland’s freshwater locations, which offer a variety of species. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking program is in full swing. DNR and the Maryland...
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore. Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Republican Party at critical juncture as election nears
Republican Larry Hogan is one of the most popular governors in Maryland’s recent history. After two terms, including a landslide victory in 2018, Hogan leaves office with a 62% approval rating according to a Sept. 19 Goucher College Poll. By comparison, his gubernatorial predecessor had a 40% approval rating when he left office in 2014.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Convicted Felon Punches Police K9 In Lexington Park While Fleeing From Deputies: Sheriff
A convicted felon in Maryland is facing more than a dozen new charges after punching a police K9 in the face as he attempted to flee investigators conducting a drug sweep in St. Mary's County, authorities announced. Lexington Park resident Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on drug and weapon...
'Yes On 4' campaign makes push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
BALTIMORE - With just weeks before midterm elections in Maryland, those in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana are doubling down their efforts to get voters to vote "Yes" on Question Four.The "Yes On 4" campaign, Chaired by former Baltimore Raven Eugene Monroe held a news conference Thursday."It is important that although the polling is strong that we continue to amplify the voice of this campaign," Monroe said. MORE: WJZ voter's guideQuestion Four would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and up in Maryland next year. The state would join 19 others and Washington, D.C. that have already legalized marijuana.Recent polls...
