Priscilla Block Says Getting To Record With Justin Moore Was ‘An Honor’
Justin Moore tapped Priscilla Block to join him on his new single, “You, Me & Whiskey,” and she couldn't be more thrilled. As a fan of Justin's, Priscilla tells us she loved both the song and the chance to record with him. “When I listened to it, I was like this song feels like so me. I love whiskey, so it totally made sense. And then just obviously getting that invite, it was just such an honor. It’s cool, because I’ve always been such a big fan. So, when I heard it, it just made sense. It felt like me and just felt like so right. I was like, ‘Let’s Go! When are we getting in the studio?’ And it all played out perfect.”
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Bits And Pieces: Lee Brice & Russell Dickerson
Songwriting organizations SESAC, BMI, and ASCAP gathered on Wednesday (October 19th) to celebrate the success of Lee Brice‘s latest back-to-back Number One hits, “One Of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Lee co-wrote both songs. Russell Dickerson has released a music video...
Grey Poupon releases new limited-edition Dijon mustard jars inspired by Olivia Wilde's salad dressing drama
Kraft Heinz' dijon mustard brand has waded into the drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's viral salad dressing drama. The company is releasing limited-edition "Don't Worry Dijon" jars.
Bryan Adams Update
Bryan Adams has just dropped “Kick Ass” — the new video from his latest album, So Happy It Hurts. The clip is a teaser to the reissue of the critically acclaimed album, which was issued last March, and now will be re-released on October 28th as a new double-disc featuring a dozen re-recorded classics.
Carrie Underwood On Why She’d ‘Lose Respect’ For Certain Artists
Carrie Underwood perform in concert or on any award show, you can bet she's singing live! In fact, Carrie tells Rolling Stone that she has no use for any artist who doesn't do the same. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, “You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?” That stuff is important to me.”
