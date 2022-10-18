Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
Cortlandville cuts farming permit fee by $700
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortlandville has chopped the cost of a farming permit fee. Town officials recently reduced the site plan application fee to $50 for farm uses. The previous cost was $750. The change came about after an owner of roosters was concerned with the fee. Elsewhere in...
Village of Dryden considers dog park
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A dog park may be coming to Dryden. Officials are discussing potential land for the park. Village Trustee Jason Dickinson tells WHCU an independent group would need to pay for a fence. Those talks are ongoing. Nearby in Danby, officials recently revised rules for controlling...
Town of Dryden’s supervisor says Rail Trail is seeing more progress
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Rail Trail is now a step forward toward completion. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared an update Tuesday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Another goal toward completing the trail will begin soon. Leifer expects the Dryden Rail Trail will be finished by next...
Ithaca skunk bite victim found and treated
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The victim of a skunk bite in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department says the person bitten yesterday on North Plain Street has been found and their precautionary rabies treatment has been initiated. Health Officials are reminding residents to report all animal bites or scratches, wild or domesticated. You must also report any human or pet contact with saliva or other potentially infectious material, like brain or spinal tissue, with wild animals or any animal suspected of being rabid. There’s a special set of circumstances with bats. Not only should you report bites and scratches, but also mere skin contact and a bat being in a room with a child, sleeping, or impaired person. Rabies resources are available on the Health Department website.
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
Culvert replacement will close a Town of Ithaca road next week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in the Town of Ithaca is closing next week. The Tompkins County Highway Department will close Coddington Road between Troy Road and East King Road for culvert replacement. No through traffic will be permitted. It closes at 7:00 a.m. Monday and is set to reopen that Thursday, the 27th, at 4:30 p.m.
GOP’s Winn blames Ithaca leaders for rise in crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Zach Winn is keeping an eye on crime. The Republican candidate for Ithaca mayor tells WHCU he’s concerned. Winn says Ithaca has a crime problem. Winn blames the “policy of non-enforcement” and the “enabling of drug addiction” in Ithaca for an increase in crime.
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
