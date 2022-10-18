Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
US budget deficit slashed in half, but remains far above pre-pandemic levels, as Covid spending winds down
The US budget deficit was slashed in half during fiscal year 2022, a record $1.4 trillion drop driven by the winding down of massive pandemic-related spending and a jump in revenues for the federal government as jobs and wages surged during the economic recovery. Final figures released Friday by the...
Moody's lowers UK's outlook to negative
Moody's Investor Service on Friday changed the United Kingdom government's ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable." Moody's attributed the change in the outlook to "heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation; and risks to the UK's debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility."
Twitter stock falls after report says Biden admin weighing security review of Musk ventures
Shares of Twitter dropped as much as 8% in pre-market trading Friday as investors braced for some last-minute uncertainty around Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the company. The stock reaction, which rebounded somewhat later in the morning, followed a Bloomberg report that Biden administration officials are in early...
