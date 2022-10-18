Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn To Be Celebrated With Live Televised Public Memorial Service
A public memorial celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Sunday, October 30th. The event, called Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, will be televised and air live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Quickies: Demi Lovato, Johnny Rzeznik, Glass Animals, The Weeknd
Demi Lovato brought out Johnny Rzeznik to perform at her show in in New York. The Goo Goo Dolls frontman was a big surprise to the audience which sang along with him and Lovato to his 1998 hit, “Iris.” Rzeznik is from the area and is native to Buffalo, New York.
Carrie Underwood On Why She’d ‘Lose Respect’ For Certain Artists
Carrie Underwood perform in concert or on any award show, you can bet she's singing live! In fact, Carrie tells Rolling Stone that she has no use for any artist who doesn't do the same. She said, “I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, “You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?” That stuff is important to me.”
Dierks Bentley Drops Video For ‘Gold’
Dierks Bentley has released the music video for “Gold,” in which he “traces the treasures that can be found in everyday moments outlined” in the song, according to a release. “Gold” is available at all digital retailers and is a Top 25 and climbing at country radio.
Billy Ray Cyrus And Girlfriend Engaged?
Is Billy Ray Cyrus engaged? According to reports, his recent social media post supports the theory. On Tuesday (October 18th), the 61-year-old singer and his girlfriend, Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, who is allegedly in her 20s, posted a picture of themselves embracing while Firerose shows off a large engagement ring. The...
Bits And Pieces: Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd is scheduled to appear on NBC's Today show where she will make a special announcement in addition to performing four songs on Monday (October 24th). She will be performing from the show’s plaza stage for the first time during three hours of programming (8am, 9am and 10am ET) with one special appearance by Wynonna's tour mate, Martina McBride.
