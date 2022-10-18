Read full article on original website
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Albany Herald
Mandy Moore's a Mom of Two! Get to Know Her Husband and Baby Daddy Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith have been pretty blissfully happy since they first met—and, if you ask Moore, even before that (but more on that later). The This Is Us star gushed about her rocker hubby on his birthday in August 2020, "I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big. You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms." She continued, "Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favorite person."
Albany Herald
Jack McBrayer is Over the Moon About Season 2 of ‘Hello Jack! The Kindness Show’ on Apple TV+
From the moment we enter Clover Grove in Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show we are taken to a colorful, musical, and magical world that feels super positive. Co-creator and executive producer Jack McBrayer is thrilled with the reception from Season 1 and looking forward to his young fans and their parents coming along for the journey of Season 2 on Apple TV+.
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
